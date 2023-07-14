Scottville is looking into some different options for future law enforcement services, including reevaluating its school resource officer contract with Mason County Central and West Shore Community College, and potentially seeking county services in lieu of a city police chief.
Formal proposals have yet to reach the Mason County Board of Commissioners or the Mason County Sheriff’s Office, but City Manager Jimmy Newkirk said they should be drafted up soon.
While the city has yet to back out of its contract with MCC and WSCC, Newkirk said providing SRO coverage is a bit more than the city can handle now that it has only one full-time officer, Interim Police Chief Katrina Skinner, Newkirk said.
The goal is to find an amicable way to reconsider the contract, while also making sure the schools are covered.
Newkirk said informal discussions about getting the sheriff’s office to fill in have taken place with Mason County Sheriff Kim Cole and County Administrator Fabian Knizacky.
Knizacky and Cole confirmed to the Daily News that there have been some very preliminary talks about the issue.
Cole said his office is more than willing to help if needed.
“We’d be happy to help them with whatever is needed to keep the city and school safe,” Cole stated in a message to the Daily News.
Though nothing’s been put to paper yet, Cole said both the city and the schools would have to back out of the contract in order for the sheriff’s office to step in — “which both parties know we would be willing to do.”
As for law enforcement services for Scottville in general, the idea of soliciting help from the county started back in October 2022, when the city failed to garner interest in filling the police chief position previously held by Matt Murphy. That led to Skinner being appointed to her current position as interim police chief.
Newkirk said staffing is a problem faced by law enforcement agencies throughout Michigan.
“There are departments struggling for candidates all over the state,” he said, adding that Scottville is not in a position to compete with most municipalities in terms of compensation.
Newkirk said if the city does contract with the county, some details would need to be fleshed out to ensure that local issues are still addressed.
“If we contract with a county officer, they’d need to be deputized within the City of Scottville to cover ordinances and things,” Newkirk said.
He stressed that the city and county are already working “hand-in-hand,” and that Cole’s office is quick to respond to issues in Scottville when necessary, as deputies did following a car chase on Thursday.
“Everybody’s covered. There aren’t any gaps or lack of coverage,” Newkirk said. “There’s no reason we all can’t work together to make sure Scottville’s needs are met, and all the resources for the county are covered.”
He said the discussions to bring the agreements to fruition are happening now, and official proposals are expected to be submitted to Cole and the county in the near future.
But the city is taking its time to make sure anything proposed is a good fit all around.
“We’re working through details, we’re not rushing through anything,” Newkirk said. “We have coverage, there’s boots on the ground. … We all want the same safe communities and good coverage, everyone’s working together, we’re just rolling out a little slower than what people thought.”