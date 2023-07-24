SCOTTVILLE — Officials are laying the groundwork for a comprehensive water and sewer rate study in order to help determine if the city’s in a position to fund some of the major water system improvements it hopes to undertake in the future.
During Monday’s meeting of the city commission, officials discussed seeking proposals from qualifying firms to inspect the city’s rates, how they measure up to its needs, and how they might be affected by water-rate hikes imposed on Scottville by the City of Ludington.
In a memo to commissioners, City Manager Jimmy Newkirk noted that the aim of the study is to “have a deeper look into our debt, future improvements, rates and how the planned increases from Ludington will affect us over the next few years.”
“This is a pretty important step in making sure our drinking water is safe and reliable,” Newkirk told the commission on Monday. “We have not had an in-depth study done in quite some time.”
He said the city has conducted its own studies, but those have been limited in scope.
The comprehensive study the city is now eyeing would be “more in-depth,” and provide a “deeper look at being able to cover costs and future maintenance,” Newkirk said.
The fact that the city is conducting the study doesn’t necessarily mean water and sewer rates will go up any time soon, according to Newkirk. But the results of the study will help get the city on the path to making progress toward long-term fixes in the water system.
“We need to know what it’s going to cost,” Newkirk said, “and this is (going to provide) a good idea of where we’re at and how soon we’re going to get where we need to be.”
NEW COMMISSIONER
The city avoided adding another name to the November special election ballot by appointing Dixie Spore to serve out the remainder of former commissioner Rob Alway’s commissioner at-large seat.
Alway resigned from the post in June, and the city went weeks without any interest from residents.
Spore submitted an application just before the 30-day period to fill the seat was set to expire.
Spore was sworn in by City Clerk Kelse Lester, and commissioners thanked her for stepping up.
“I hope we can do business that needs to be done,” Spore said.
ALSO ON MONDAY
The city pushed back a resolution to establish a policy that would enable the commission to cover a “gap” in legal coverage that does not provide support for officials or employees during lawsuits where no financial damages are sought.
Mayor Marcy Spencer opted to have the city’s finance and personnel committees review the policy before it returns to the commission for a vote.
The city also held off on making a decision regarding a temporary traffic control order recommended by Interim Police Chief Katrina Skinner.
Skinner sought the commission’s permission to prohibit parking on the north side of Main Street between Gay and Loomis streets, in coordination with Mason County Central Schools, to improve safety and limit student crossings at the intersections of Maple and Gay streets and Maple and Loomis near Scottville Elementary.
The commission was receptive to the idea, but chose to delay a vote, as the city had yet to hear back from school officials on the matter.