SCOTTVILLE — The 10 & 31 Celebration could be back in Scottville on Aug. 6-7 after being called off in 2020 due to COVID-19.
During Monday’s meeting of the city commission, Police Chief Matt Murphy, who is currently acting city manager, provided an update on the progress of the Downtown Development Authority (DDA) in planning the event’s return.
The 10 & 31 Celebration started in 2018. It combines elements from the now defunct Harvest Festival and Summerfest events, including an ox roast, a rubber duck race, a car show, a Miss Mason County pageant and more.
Murphy stated that the DDA hopes to bring those events and others back in August.
He also said the DDA is working to move forward with a farmers market in the summer.
“There’s a lot of interest out there. The DDA is looking for ideas. If anyone has them, get in touch with those people on the board,” Murphy said. “I’m hoping that takes off.”
Murphy added that $34,000 in COVID-19 stimulus relief funds had been awarded to downtown Scottville businesses, which he said was “a really positive thing.”
Poverty guidelines
The commission also approved adopting federal poverty guidelines for 2021.
Those rates range from $12,2880 for an individual person to $45,400 for a family of nine or more people. The rates are used by the board of review when considering hardship exemptions for residents.
Hardship exemptions must be submitted to city hall by March 1.
The commission also approved a resolution to allow city residents to protest the board of review in writing rather than in person.
Planning commission
Commissioners approved the appointment of Al Deering to the city’s planning commission. Mayor Marcy Spencer said she would be stepping down from her seat on the planning commission, and there would be another opening soon.
Public comment
During the first of two public comment periods, the commission heard from Ludington resident Tom Rotta, who questioned the city’s methods with respect to its investigation into former City Manager Courtney Magaluk.
As previously reported, the investigation was conducted by Aaron Sailor of the Scottville Police Department on behalf of an ad-hoc subcommittee formed to look into Magaluk’s behavior after the deadline for the city’s revenue-sharing report was nearly missed. Murphy and City Treasurer Kathy Shafer ended up completing the report during the Thanksgiving weekend.
Rotta asserted, based on a copy of the results of the investigation, that Magaluk was “willing, able and capable of taking a couple hours to fill in the revenue-sharing report.”
“She had done it before,” Rotta said. “She claims that the police chief and treasurer did not allow her to do it, even though she was not yet on maternity leave.”
Rotta went on to say that he believed Shafer was a part-time employee and that, in working long hours to complete the report, she had earned overtime that she should not qualify for.
The commission did not respond to Rotta’s comments, but Shafer told the Daily News on Tuesday that she is a full-time city employee.
She was hired in a part-time capacity in 2016, but she said she’s been working full-time since prior to Amy Williams’ departure as city manager in 2019.