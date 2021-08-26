The City of Scottville is gearing up for the Fall Celebration, a new community event that organizers hope will become a new annual tradition.
The Fall Celebration is set for Saturday, Sept. 11, mostly taking place on South Main Street. It will feature music from the Scottville Clown Band and Cats ’N’ Jammers, a bounce house, games, activities and more.
Because the event falls on the 20-year anniversary of 9/11, it will include a tribute to local first responders.
“The Scottville Optimists will do a big celebration to honor our heroes,” said Nancy Sanford, a member of the event’s organizing committee.
The tribute will be held around 3:45 p.m., during a break in the Clown Band’s performance.
Sanford said the Fall Celebration is an evolution of Celebrating Success, an event she oversees every summer in June to welcome the new businesses that have come to town during the past year.
The city was unable to host Celebrating Success in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and public gathering restrictions were still in effect in June, derailing the plans for this year as well.
Sanford, who is also on the city’s Downtown Development Authority, said the rest of the DDA decided that, rather than rescheduling Celebrating Success, it would be best to combine it with a new event celebrating the city’s agricultural heritage — something akin to the now-defunct Harvest Festival, but with new and different twists.
In keeping with the theme of Celebrating Success, the event will also function as an official welcome for four new businesses — North Branch Winery, Studio 87, My Natural Doctor PMA and Golden Deals.
The Fall Celebration will also feature a slew of family activities, according to Sanford.
“We’re doing some exciting things. It’s going to be a fun, family event,” she said. “We’re going to have a poker run, a miniature 9-hole golf putt — which is a first for Scottville — a tractor pull and a beer and wine tasting.”
There will also be a corn hole tournament, a tractor pull, a pedal pull, a farmers market and more.
“It’s going to be a big event,” Sanford said, adding that the Mason County District Library and Sandcastles Children’s Museum will also be present.
There will be some street closures on the day of the celebration. Sanford said South Main, Blaine and Green sreets, and some downtown alleyways will be closed for the duration of the event.
The goal is to turn the Fall Celebration into an annual event in Scottville, giving residents and visitors a chance to commemorate the arrival of autumn in a new way every year.
“It’s going to be something we can build,” Sanford said. “We used to have the Harvest Festival, so we want to try something like that, but new.”
In a press release, DDA chair Joe Knowles said, “Our hope is to grow this event. We think this first year is a great start to see what other ideas people may have for future events.”
Pre-registration for the corn hole tournament is available at Henry’s Landing. For more information and updates, find the Scottville Fall Celebration event page on Facebook, or visit www.cityofscottville.org.