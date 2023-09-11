Downtown Scottville will be buzzing with activity on Saturday during its annual fall celebration. Activities are planned throughout the day that promise fun for the whole family, including a rubber ducky race, a craft market, live music, games, food and more.
Events run from 12-10 p.m., and with the exception of the rubber ducky race, all activities happen on Main Street, downtown Scottville. Events are organized by the Scottville Downtown Development Authority with support from the Chamber Alliance of Mason County.
“We had such great success over the last few years in the fall event, we have combined the 10 & 31 Celebration with the Fall Celebration for one big event and concert,” stated Joe Knowles, representing Scottville DDA, in a press release. “This entire effort by the DDA and the chamber helps support our local businesses and is a way to say thank you to our local residents.”
Headlining the music stage will be The Whiskey Rebels, a West Michigan band playing a mix of rock and country hits from 8-10 p.m. For over a decade, the Rebels have been rocking stages across the MidWest, sharing stages with national touring acts such as Dustin Lynch, Cole Swindell and David Alan Coe to name a few.
Live music throughout the day starting at 3 p.m. will include the renowned Scottville Clown Band and Working on Famous.
Festival-goers will also find a variety of family friendly activities including bounce houses, pumpkin painting, face painting, the Scottville Choo-Choo, cornhole and softball tournaments. Food will be available for sale from R&T Colossal Kitchen, and North Country Cafe.
Schedule of Events
8 a.m. — Softball tournament beings
11 a.m. — Rubber Ducky Race at Scottville Riverside Park
12-6 p.m. — Touch-a-Truck, craft vendors, kids’ games and activities on US-10 and Main Street
12-10 p.m. — Food vendors available
12-10 p.m. — Enjoy drinks in the Scottville Outdoor Social District from Charlie’s Bar and North Branch Winery
1-3 p.m. — Miss Mason County & Princess pageants
3-5 p.m. — Scottville Clown Band concert
6-8 p.m. — Working on Famous performs
6-8 p.m. — Cornhole tournament on Main Street
8-10 p.m. — The Whiskey Rebels perform
To register for tournaments or pageants, visit www.scottvillecelebration.com.