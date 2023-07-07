The Scottville City Commission is expected to fill a vacancy on the planning commission when the city meets at 6 p.m. Monday at City Hall.
Carla Mayer, who currently serves on the Downtown Development Authority, has applied to fill one of two vacant seats on the city’s planning commission.
Mayer stated in her application for the position that she would “like to contribute further by helping in the growth and development of both business and housing for our community.”
“I feel the planning commission can be a positive influence on this growth,” she stated.
Mayer worked for Mason County Central Schools for 28 years prior to her retirement on July 1. She also served on the Scottville Main Street Board for several years.
“I am aware of the importance of planning in a positive way to promote economic growth,” Mayer wrote.
While the city does appear to have one empty seat filled through Mayer’s impending appointment, there are others that remain open, according to City Manager Jimmy Newkirk.
Newkirk told the Daily News on Friday that no residents have expressed an interest in filling the city commission position vacated by Rob Alway on June 26.
Newkirk said the city advertised the opening until Thursday evening, and had received no letters of interest at that time.
“I’m not sure opening it up for another two weeks (will) generate any interest,” he said.
The city has 30 days from Alway’s resignation to appoint a replacement, and if no submissions are received before that window closes, the appointment will have to be determined by voters during a special election.
Scottville already has one open seat that will go before voters on the Nov. 7 ballot, and Newkirk said he won’t be surprised if Alway’s former position also ends up being determined at the polls.
“At this point we’re probably just headed for two seats to be on the special election,” he said.
Prospective applicants who are interested in the opening can still submit letters of interest to City Hall, 105 N. Main St. Anyone who resides in and is registered to vote in the city is eligible.
SOCIAL DISTRICT
The city will consider extending permits for North Branch Winery and Charlie’s Bar to continue to participate in the city’s outdoor social district, which was established in May 2022.
Newkirk said the permit approval process is required, and that it’s “just an annual thing” for the businesses to renew their statuses with the city.
Both Charlie’s and North Branch Winery are both “good with the state” in terms of approval for the social district.
ALSO ON MONDAY
Newkirk said he’ll go over the Mason-Lake Conservation District’s annual Household Hazardous Waste collection day, scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 19 at the Mason County Road Commission building.
The city agreed to commit $524 to the collection day when it met on Feb. 13, and Newkirk said Monday’s light agenda presents a good opportunity to review what that money will be used for.
Each year during the collection, the conservation district safely disposes of thousands of pounds of electronics, auto fluids, oil-based paints, pesticides, pharmaceuticals and other hazardous home materials.
The city commission will also consider signing off on bills totaling $22,377.