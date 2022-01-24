SCOTTVILLE — A vacant seat on Scottville’s Downtown Development Authority board was filled Monday by city commissioners during their regular meeting at city hall.
Jessica Curtin, co-owner of Gold N Deals — a business at 112 S. Main St. in the Scottville’s downtown district — was appointed to serve on the DDA board with the unanimous support of the city commission.
Curtin was the only person who submitted an application for the long-vacant DDA position, stating in a letter to City Manager Jimmy Newkirk that bringing her business to Scottville was “the best decision we could have made,” spurring her interest in helping to give back to the community.
“Jessica Curtin reached out and said she was interested if there was still an opening, and there was,” Newkirk told commissioners. “She likes the direction things have been going … So she’s asked to be on the DDA.”
A motion to approve Curtin to the position was made by Commissioner Aaron Seiter, supported by Commissioner Nathan Yeowmans.
Newkirk said the DDA seat has been open at least since he started in his position with the city in May 2021.
Mayor Marcy Spencer expressed some relief that the position was finally occupied.
“That was long time coming for that vacancy,” Spencer said. “I’m very glad to see it filled.”
REFUSE BAGS
In anticipation of a shipping delay, the commission approved buying 150 cases of blue 30-inch by 37-inch city refuse bags from Petoskey Plastics.
The total cost will be $6,525, or $43.50 per case.
Newkirk said the city does have some cases left, but re-upping ahead of schedule is a way to get ahead of the projected delays in shipping, which he said can be between six and eight weeks.
“With manufacturing and shipping constraints, I want to make sure that we don’t run out,” Newkirk said.
He said the cost was “significantly less” than the city has previously paid to Republic Services, the company with which Scottville contracts for its refuse pickup.
The 150 cases have 20 rolls each, and tend to last 12 to 16 months, according to Newkirk.
City garbage bags are sold at city hall, 105 N. Main St., and at the Scottville Wesco station.
ALSO ON MONDAY
Spencer stated that the repeal of the city’s marijuana prohibition is still in the works at the ordinance committee level, but a replacement ordinance to regulate the distribution of marijuana products in the city could still be a ways off.
“We briefly discussed (a) cannabis ordinance and the desire to come up with a timeline (but) we did not come up with a timeline,” Spencer said.
During public comment, resident Susan Evans asked about an update on the work to upgrade the city’s website.
In September 2021, the city accepted a bid from Envigor to conduct a website redesign. Newkirk stated that progress had been slow, partially due to the need to build a new website “from scratch.”
Evans said she hoped to see complete records, notes and agendas from the city’s various government bodies on the new website, and Newkirk said the plan was to have those included.
Newkirk said the hope is that the redesign will be done before spring.
The commission also discussed the deluge of snowfall seen in the area Monday, and asked for drivers to be cautious of plow trucks and reminded residents not to park on the street overnight during the winter.
Newkirk said he’s received some calls from residents about roads not being plowed quickly enough. He said some drivers start their routes at 2 a.m., and “can’t go indefinitely.”
“It might not look like we plowed, but we have been,” Newkirk said. “Get to the middle of the day with a snow like this, and we run into a few factors that make it more difficult for the job to be done.”
Spencer also reminded residents to make sure they clear their sidewalks.
“It helps everybody,” she said.