SCOTTVILLE — Commissioners in Scottville rounded out the city’s brownfield board Monday at City Hall, appointing West Shore Bank President Ray Biggs and Scott Merrick of Myopia Gourmet Mushrooms.
The new appointees will fill the positions previously designated for Pere Marquette Township Supervisor Jerry Bleau and Zoning Administrator Kristen Lange following the township’s withdrawal from a planned collaborative brownfield authority with Scottville and Ludington.
Ludington and Scottville still plan to work together on brownfield developments and the two cities are appointing brownfield boards consisting of the same members to help facilitate collaboration.
After learning of P.M. Township’s withdrawal from the joint brownfield authority, Scottville and Ludington divided up the spots originally reserved for Bleau and Lange.
Merrick will represent Scottville on the board, while Biggs will represent Ludington.
A third seat originally designated for P.M. Township — Ludington Mass Transit Authority Executive Director Paul Keson — will be retained by Scottville, according to City Manager Jimmy Newkirk.
“After speaking with (Ludington) City Manager Foster, we’re going to keep Mr. Keson from the LMTA as a taxing authority,” Newkirk said. “It’s an integral part of keeping the two communities together.”
The Ludington City Council approved the same appointees during its meeting on Monday night.
COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT DIRECTOR
Commissioners sent a proposal to create a community development director position to the finance committee for further review and consideration after Newkirk introduced a preliminary outline of the position based on the recommendation of the personnel, rules and ethics committee.
“We’re going to start the discussion on bringing someone in … to get out and be the proactive person who’s going to be active in the community, write grants, be energetic and continue to turn the page on some economic turnaround,” Newkirk said.
Commissioner Ryan Graham asked if the city would be able to fund the position. Newkirk replied that the money was in the budget, but would come from a variety of sources, similar to his own salary.
“We do have the money for it,” Newkirk said.
Newkirk also stated that funds could potentially come from incentives for marijuana establishments. The city has already approved one establishment, and plans to reopen the application period for new license-seekers. Newkirk estimates that each business would bring in $50,000 per year in incentive funds.
Mayor Pro Tem Rob Alway supported the creation of the position.
“This is something we’ve been discussing for a couple months in the personnel committee. We’ve had conversations about the Optimist building and various other things in the community that we don’t have the personnel or the time to write grants to oversee,” Alway said. “This person wouldn’t just be a grant-writer. This person would oversee planning, oversee zoning administration, parks and recreation, economic development and stuff that the city manager is handling right now in his job.
“Our city manager wears a lot of hats … and it’s time we found someone with the time to do this.”
Commissioner Nathan Yeomans made the motion to send the issue to the finance committee, and the motion was supported by Graham before receiving unanimous approval from the commission.
“Before we create another high-salary position, it needs to be talked about in different committees,” Yeomans said.
Newkirk said the plan was always to gather as much input as possible.
“I just wanted to put something forward so there’s some discussion,” he said. “I’d like some more feedback from representatives of the city about what they’d like to see in this position.”
Alway said he’d like to see a recommendation from the finance committee sooner rather than later, adding, “I don’t want this to drag on for the next six months.”
ALSO ON MONDAY
The commission approved spending about $10,000 on motors for the wastewater lift station on Fifth Street.
Newkirk previously stated that the motors are “shot,” adding that the city is working on borrowed motors from Mason County.
He added that the proposal before the commission from Kennedy Industries was for three new motors — two replacements and a spare.
He said there’s a 35-week lead time for ordering the motors, but he stressed that such a wait is par for the course these days.
“We’re going to have to get by for a few months with the borrowed motor and hope everything goes well,” he said. “(The motors) have run their lifespan and they’re just to a point where we need to replace them. … It’s pretty crucial that we keep them going.”
Alway made the motion to approve buying the motors from Kennedy Industries for $9,692, Graham supported it, and it was approved unanimously.
Commissioners also approved a new ordinance pertaining specifically to food trucks, along with an updated fee structure for future vendors.
The fees will be $500 per month, $250 for a three-day weekend and $100 for an individual day between May 1 and Sept. 30.
From Oct. 1 through April 30, the fee would be $250 per month, $125 for a three-day weekend and $50 per day.