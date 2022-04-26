SCOTTVILLE — Scottville is planning some improvements to its water system, and on Monday the city commission took a step toward replacing a 92-year-old water main that is not up to state standards.
The commission approved a proposal from Fleis & Vanderbrink to complete preliminary engineering and design services for the replacement of a line located east of South Main Street on Paul and Blaine streets. It was installed in 1930 and contains asbestos cement, according to a memo from Fleis & Vanderbrink.
The proposal is for a lump-sum payment of $18,200.
City Manager Jimmy Newkirk said the construction phase will come later, and the project will cost about $330,000, all told.
“That’s a complete project pre-engineering estimate. … That’s asphalt, backfill and service lines,” Newkirk told the Daily News Tuesday. “Once they do the engineering, though, this is going to be a step-by-step project. Things will be bid out.”
Newkirk said the city will seek out some grants to help supplement the cost of the work once the construction phase approaches, but he stressed that it’s important to get things started now.
The existing 4-inch water main is “not serviceable anymore,” he said, adding that it’s not in compliance with current state lead and copper standards.
“With new businesses coming in, it’s the oldest water main, and we need to do our due diligence with new state law,” Newkirk told commissioners. “This is a project we need to have done.”
Newkirk added that replacing the water main will be beneficial to incoming businesses, as it will allow for fire suppression and increased water use.
“It’s undersized, it’s old. … It checks every box to be replaced,” Newkirk said.
The city is also eyeing potential improvements in the northwest corner of the city.
On April 11, the commission approved contracting with Prein & Newhof to get help with an application for a grant through the Michigan Economic Development Corporation as part of the state’s Community Development Block Grant Water-Related Infrastructure program.
The goal is to bring in money to replace water and sewer lines on Reinberg Avenue, Berle Street and Gay Street in the northwest corner of the city. If the city receives the grant, that work would be completed in about a year. If the city doesn’t receive that grant, the project will be put on hold.
With respect to the 1930 water main in the alley, Newkirk said that even if the city doesn’t receive additional grants to offset the cost, there is enough money in the budget to cover the cost if necessary.
“At $330,000, worst-case scenario, we can fund this if we have to,” he said.
Newkirk also mentioned that there are other old water lines that need attention, but those will have to be addressed at a later date.
“We want to get the alley going sooner rather than later,” he said.
VACANT LOT PURCHASE
The city signed off on a purchase offer for a vacant lot at 141 S. Main St. from Brice Bossardet, acting on behalf of Urban Space of Grand Rapids, LLC.
Newkirk said he was contacted by the Grand Rapids real-estate broker last week, with a $15,000 offer to purchase the lot.
Newkirk said the deal made sense, and commissioners agreed.
“It’s not a lot we use, and … if we have parcels of property that aren’t on the tax roll, we don’t need to own them,” he said, adding that selling the lot was a way to “make some improvements” and “straighten it out,” without continuing to own a parcel that “doesn’t serve a purpose.”
OTHER BUSINESS
The city discussed, but took no action on, a request to build up a portion of Johnson Road in response to requests from residents who’ve had difficulty accessing their homes during the wet, muddy winter months.
On April 11, Don Slimmen addressed the commission during public comment to broach the subject, and Newkirk said later that he’d received calls from “a couple other people that live on that stretch.”
Newkirk spoke to the Mason County Road Commission about the issue, and the proposed solution was to “build up (Scottville’s portion of) Johnson Road to the same conditions as the Custer Township (portion),” for an estimated $16,823.
Newkirk said the price was “pretty hefty for a quarter-mile of road.”
Mayor Marcy Spencer also said it was a “big chunk of money,” and added that Scottville has “many, many roads that need help.”
Though no action was taken on the proposal — which included a culvert installation, a “significant amount of slag, and ditching,” said Newkirk — the city still plans to address the issue.
“This doesn’t mean we’re not going to do anything on Johnson Road. It’s just not going to be built to the same scale as the roadway that extends into Custer Township,” Newkirk said. “We’re going to put some gravel and things down, but with the extended wet part of spring, there wasn’t a lot we could do.”
He said gravel will be installed sometime during the summer.
The commission also approved a resolution to remove delinquent, uncollectible personal property taxes from 2016 and earlier from the city’s tax rolls.
Newkirk clarified that the taxes are not real-estate related, but rather “personal property like big, fancy copy machines, phone systems and things that are taxed.”
The city approved taking $4,000 from the city’s cemetery perpetual care fund to purchase gravel, dirt, water spigots and other items.
ALSO ON MONDAY
Newkirk stated that the city received a $7,000 grant from the Community Foundation for Mason County to help fund field improvements at McPhail Field.
The amount will be added to a $3,000 grant from Great Lakes Energy and $4,000 raised in bottle-and-can donations through a drive organized by Scottville Police Department Officer Katrina Skinner.
“We’ve been pretty successful in getting some grants for McPhail Field to get it back to a safe, playable condition and make some improvements so we can try to generate some use there,” Newkirk said.
During committee reports, the personnel committee stated that charter revisions could be coming down the pike for the November general election.
One potential revision is increasing the spending limit for the city manager from $2,000 to a higher amount. Newkirk said other changes could be included as well, but he’s not sure exactly what will be on the ballot yet.
“There’s going to be (more), but which ones, I don’t know. … They’re still being sorted out by the committees,” he said. “We don’t want to overload the ballot, so we’re doing it on a basis of what needs to be done first.”