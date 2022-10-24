SCOTTVILLE — An agreement approved by city commissioners on Monday will move the dial forward on the planned Scottville Optimist Park and Sculpture Project.
The commission greenlit a pre-construction agreement between the Downtown Development Authority and Journey Construction Group (JCG) to help prepare for renovations to the former Optimist Hall building.
The city’s approval of the agreement is contingent upon review by City Attorney Carlos Alvarado, but if Alvarado signs off on it, it could “take us from basic design phase all the way to a bidding standpoint,” according to Joe Knowles, DDA chair and president of the Optimist Club.
Knowles clarified that it’s just for pre-construction, and that the $3,000 agreement would help sort out what the longterm costs would be, many of which are still unknown.
The JCG proposal is one of five the DDA received, according to Knowles. The other four proposals were not made available as part of the packet for Monday’s meeting.
“Without getting into the weeds of the other proposals … the DDA had a process,” City Manager Jimmy Newkirk said. “We wanted a stopping point to get more information, solidify the role and see what the project’s going to entail, get a project manager and get started, without committing a larger amount of money.”
The Optimist Hall renovations are the first phase of the park and sculpture project, which also includes the development of a community park, the construction of a sculpture and refurbishing the clown band shell.
JCG’s work, including establishing a budget for the renovation work and assisting the city and DDA with hiring an architect, would cost $3,000, which would come either from DDA funds or be reimbursed through the Community Foundation for Mason County grant, according to Knowles.
Knowles said the architect is yet to be determined.
Alvarado’s opinion is needed because the agreement included a stipulation that JCG would retain a 4% fee, and a $5,000 “gift-in-kind” following completion of construction.
Mayor Marcy Spencer noted that if the project ended up being $2 million, that would mean JCG received 4% of that total, which is a significant sum. She said the language could be clearer.
Commissioner Aaron Seiter agreed.
“I like the idea, but I’d feel better having an attorney look at it … to (make sure) that it is what we think it is,” Seiter said.
The Optimist Hall renovations are the first phase of the park and sculpture project, which also includes the development of a community park, the construction of a sculpture and refurbishing the clown band shell. The DDA bought the former Optimist building and grounds from the Optimists in 2020, and has been working on fundraising for the project since.
LEGAL SERVICES
The city also approved a contract with the Mika Meyers law firm for a cost of $325 per hour for attorneys, $230 per hour for associates and $185 for paralegals.
Mika Meyers was selected over a proposal from Curcio Law Firm for $185 an hour, as Newkirk said Mika Meyers would offer more comprehensive services, even though the cost is higher.
Mika Meyers also has associates in Traverse City and Manistee, and has history with the city working on bond issues.
Newkirk and Spencer noted that Alvarado will remain under contract with the city through the end of the year, and could potentially continue to help with certain cases after that point, but Mika Meyers will be the city’s official legal representatives starting in January.
ALSO ON MONDAY
Also on Monday, commissioners also approved a bid from Jabrocki Excavating for snow removal services. The amount charged per hour for each plow truck would be $70, or $175 per hour for a front-loader.
The city entered closed session to discuss a lawsuit filed by Ludington resident Tom Rotta. Commissioners re-convened in open session to approve moving forward with a settlement.