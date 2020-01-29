SCOTTVILLE — Starting on Feb. 12, the City of Scottville will have a full-time police chief in Matthew Murphy, who is currently a road patrol deputy with the Mason County Sheriff’s Office.
City Manager Courtney Magaluk announced that Murphy has been hired to fill the role, which the Scottville City Commission approved changing from a part-time to a full-time position during a November meeting.
In addition to serving on the Mason County Sheriff’s Office, Murphy has also worked part-time as a Scottville City Police officer since 2015, and Magaluk said that experience will serve him well.
“He lives in Scottville already, his son goes to school here, he’s really ingrained in the community,” Magaluk told the Daily News.
According to a press release from Magaluk, Murphy holds a bachelor’s degree in fire science with a minor in public administration from Lake Superior State University. He’s also a graduate of West Shore Community College’s police academy, and has certification through the Michigan Commission on Law Enforcement Standards (MCOLES).
Murphy also completed his fire investigation training through Michigan State Police headquarters in Lansing in 2019.
He will begin with a starting salary of $55,000 per year.
