SCOTTVILLE — It came close to a vote, but ultimately the issue of allowing marijuana establishments to operate in Scottville was kicked down the road for another two weeks due to errors and unclear phrasing in the ordinance.
City Attorney Carlos Alvarado addressed several “typos” and “contradictions” his office had found in the ordinance, which proposes guidelines for allowing permits to be issued by City Manager Jimmy Newkirk to medical and adult-use recreational facilities, including retailers, growing facilities, processors and microbusinesses.
Chief among the contradictions was the issue of buffering. The ordinance as written calls for marijuana establishments to be 1,000 feet from any school — a federal statute, not a state one — and Alvarado said the ordinance failed to specify whether a “school zone” begins at its perimeter or at the center of the school area.
The matter is a point of contention because the ordinance categorizes an area on State Street as a boundary for retailers, and the 1,000-foot rule could potentially get in the way of prospective businesses.
Alvarado said he’s consulted case files to find a solution, but the issue “has not been argued in court per se.”
“The situation will come when you have establishments … on State Street, and then you start measuring to the school,” Alvarado said. “Someone could argue … that that establishment is in violation of the ordinance.”
Mayor Pro Tem Rob Alway suggested changing the required distance to 800 or 500 feet during Monday’s meeting and moving forward with a vote, but commissioners ultimately decided, with Alvarado’s support, that the best path forward was to push the issue back so the city’s ordinance committee could make the necessary changes to the document.
The ordinance also specified caps on businesses in the three zones the city had recommended for marijuana business use. Mayor Marcy Spencer and Commissioner Nathan Yeowmans stated that they did not remember agreeing on a cap, and Yeowmans said the planning commission had always believed that zoning, not caps on businesses, would be the city’s focus.
The ordinance will go back before the ordinance committee on Tuesday, and is expected to be back before the commission when it meets on April 25.
“I hate seeing this get kicked down to another committee,” Yeowmans said.
Spencer agreed, but emphasized that it’s a “very important ordinance that we need to have exactly right.”
“Another two weeks is not going to kill us,” she said. “We’re doing what we should do. I want this done, too, but I want it done right.”
BROWNFIELD
The city approved a resolution announcing its intent to start a brownfield redevelopment authority separate from the county’s.
Newkirk outlined the reasons why the resolution appeared before the commission.
“Over the past few months I’ve had some discussions and meetings with Ludington City Manager Mitch Foster and the supervisor of Pere Marquette Township, Jerry Bleau, and the three entities are unhappy with the approach Mason County has taken with its brownfield rules,” Newkirk said. “Mason County is one of if not the only county in the area that has additional rules on top of what is recommended by the state.”
The rules in question have to do with Mason County requiring a nonprofit entity’s sponsorship in order for a project to be interest eligible. Also, Newkirk noted that “costs that would be necessarily on a greenfield site would not be eligible — for instance water, sewer and infrastructure,” as well as the ineligibility of revolving loan capture, local capture being restricted to 50% under some circumstances.
Scottville is one of three municipalities to have the issue on their respective agendas this week, along with the city of Ludington and Pere Marquette Charter Township, which will discuss the issue on Tuesday.
The Ludington City Council approved a measure similar to Scottville’s during its meeting on Monday.
The move stems from discussions between Ludington and the county’s Brownfield Redevelopment Authority and the Mason County Board of Commissioners in which Ludington lobbied for less rigid rules. Scottville formally threw its support behind Ludington in February.
Discussions between Ludington and the county have stalled after the county proposed concessions that would be limited to housing projects. Newkirk said he didn’t like the implications of that for potential future brownfield sites in Scottville, which would likely be commercial.
“In the several county commission meetings I’ve been to where this has been a topic, the focus has been affordable housing, and most recently housing,” Newkirk said. “While there is a housing crisis, we have vacant buildings downtown. We have a huge schoolhouse for sale that could be available for redevelopment. We have lots of opportunities, and if we had a developer … who wanted brownfield status, we’d need the county’s permission,” he said.
Newkirk also said that he’s perceived a lack of interest and consideration in Scottville by county commissioners, though he said it could be unintentional, and he respects the commissioners’ work.
“We have empty storefronts and dilapidated buildings,” Newkirk said. “I don’t like someone who rarely comes to Scottville telling us what we can do in town and what we can do with our business and revenue streams.”
Newkirk stressed that Monday’s resolution does not, in itself, establish a brownfield authority for Scottville. Rather it starts the process, the next step of which will be to schedule a public hearing. The end goal, Newkirk said, would be to form a cooperative brownfield authority with Pere Marquette Charter Township and the City of Ludington.
Mayor Pro Tim Rob Alway motioned to approve the resolution of intent, which was supported by Commissioner Nathan Yeowmans.
“I agree 100% with our city manager,” Alway said. “It seems we have elected representatives on the county board who don’t quite understand the nature of our community. It’s time we take that back. … I also don’t understand how the county of Mason is so unique … that we have these additional stipulations.”
Yeowmans said the time has come for Scottville to “start standing on its own.”
The Ludington City Council also approved a resolution to create its own brownfield authority when it met Monday night.