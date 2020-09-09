SCOTTVILLE — The Riverside Park Pavilion was packed during Tuesday’s city commission meeting, as parents and families gathered to watch Scottville officials recognize five local kids who’ve helped raise money for MacPhail Field repairs during a series of bottle-and-can drives.
The fundraisers were overseen by Officer Katrina Skinner of the Scottville Police Department. She presented Community Service Award certificates, printed T-shirts and other gifts to the kids who’d helped with the efforts.
Gage Walker, Evan Staggs, Jason Ostby, Benjamin Lester and Michael Lester were each recognized, and Skinner addressed the public to talk about her pride in the young volunteers.
“In the past three months… we’ve raised more than $7,000 in bottle-and-can money, and during this time, we’ve made a lot of new friendships, we’ve worked as a team together, we’ve helped each other out and accomplished one, huge goal,” she said. “These five young men have volunteered a lot of hours, collecting cans, sorting cans… and going to stores and putting them into the machines. I’d say (they’ve volunteered) 200 hours, and that’s not exaggerating.”
She said they’ve also helped with the repairs, as well as general maintenance and upkeep throughout the spring and summer.
“These guys have volunteered to pick up shingles when the roof was being (replaced) in the bathroom, carry boards to the benches when the benches got redone, pick up trash that was left around the field after events, pull brush and garbage for residents who live in the city of Scottville — whatever I’ve asked, they’ve stepped up, and they’ve gone above and beyond.”
The fundraising efforts continue, and Police Chief Matt Murphy said the donations are still coming in.
Mayor Bruce Krieger helped Skinner and Murphy present the kids with their certificates and various gifts.
“I appreciate you guys, all the work you’ve done (and) the relationship we’ve built,” Skinner said, as the boys took their seats to the sound of roaring applause from friends and family.
COUNTY ASSESSOR
The city commission, at the request of City Attorney Carlos Alvarado, moved to delay signing of an interlocal county assessor agreement in order to provide more time to research the issue.
Mason County Administrator Fabian Knizacky was present at Tuesday’s meeting to discuss the agreement, and both he and City Manager Courtney Magaluk assured commissioners that the agreement was not intended to override the recent hiring of Greg Barnett as Scottville’s assessor.
“The idea with this would be that it would not replace the city assessor, but if there was some failure on the city’s part for some reason, it would fall to the county rather than the state,” Magaluk said.
Knizacky explained that the interlocal agreement is a requirement of state law, and not something that comes from the county.
“This is a requirement of the state government; it’s not something the county was looking for,” Knizacky said.
He said each local assessor in the county was contacted and asked if they were interested in the position, but nobody was. Mason County Equalization Director Tony Meyaard has the Level 4 qualifications necessary for the job, and Knizacky said local assessors met to discuss the idea of designating Meyaard as county assessor.
“Everyone who attended that meeting felt that was the correct person to have that role,” Knizacky said.
He said the only instance in which the designated assessor would intervene is if the state determined a local assessor was not doing their job properly. If such a thing were to occur, the municipality would have time to correct the issue before the designated assessor would step in.
Alvarado, however, said he wanted more time to consider the agreement.
“It’s a document that is direct and simple, and as an attorney I’m trained not to trust direct and simple documents,” Alvarado said. “I don’t feel comfortable today to endorse the document. I will recommend that this be (delayed).”
Alvarado asked for an additional two weeks to review the document, and the commission approved the request. Knizacky said he would want to meet with Alvarado to go over any thoughts or concerns he had about the agreement as soon as possible.
ALSO ON MONDAY
The commission approved giving Magaluk permission to solicit bids from engineering firms for preliminary design work relating to fixing a cross connection on Fifth Street.
Commissioner Brian Benyo made a motion to approve seeking an engineer, and the motion was supported by Commissioner Sally Cole.
The city also approved the low bid from Roofing Solutions by Bill Brooks for repairs at Riverside Park.
The cost of the repairs — which include fixes to the restroom roof — is about $5,708, though there may be minor additional expenses, Magaluk noted.