A plan to provide incentives and other forms of support to Scottville businesses was sent to the city’s finance committee for further review and consideration Monday during the meeting of the city commission.
City Manager Jimmy Newkirk told the Daily News on Tuesday that the community development incentive proposal would provide funding and other resources to encourage new businesses to come to the city, and there could be supports for existing businesses as well.
Newkirk has worked on the proposal with the city’s planning commission. Planners recommended that the it be brought before the city to send to the finance committee.
“I explained the recommendation from the planning commission on the incentives proposal,” Newkirk said. “It’s just in draft form, but I wanted the whole commission to know that there is discussion underway about putting together some sort of package that will combine some city incentives, plus information and support about (Michigan Economic Development Commission) programs and some of their redevelopment grants and opportunities.
“We’ve been talking about it in the planning commission for a while, and it was time to push that forward to gain some traction.”
Newkirk said the specifics of the plan will likely take shape during the upcoming committee discussions.
“Finance is where we’re going to go next to flesh out some details about what incentives we can provide and to whom,” he said. “It’s something we want to move pretty quickly on, so it’s not going to stall. We want to take action on (it) relatively quickly but we had to make sure we cross t’s and dot i’s.”
The proposal should be back before the city commission, in a more fully realized format, sometime in November.
OTHER BUSINESS
Scottville commissioners accepted the resignation of Rob Alway from the planning commission. Alway will continue to serve on the city commission.
The city will need to appoint someone to serve out the remainder of Alway’s term, and Newkirk said a notice will be sent out to seek a new commissioner.
Commissioners also heard an update on the quarterly budget report from City Treasurer Kathy Shafer. The report indicates revenues exceeding expenses by more than $175,000.
Newkirk said the city is doing well financially, and he predicts more revenue in the coming quarters.
TRICK-OR-TREATING
The commission approved trick-or-treating hours at its previous meeting. Trick-or-treating will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30.
Newkirk said on Tuesday that the city approved traditional trick-or-treating, with no stipulations such as the “one-way” trick-or-treating approved in 2020 based on health department and CDC recommendations.