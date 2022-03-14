SCOTTVILLE — A policy allowing and regulating marijuana establishments in Scottville could be approved by April following a first reading of a new ordinance at Monday’s meeting of the city commission.
The extensive and detailed ordinance outlines guidelines for medical and recreational establishments. It was moved forward to the city commission by the ordinance committee, according to Mayor Marcy Spencer.
City Manager Jimmy Newkirk previously told the Daily News he believed allowing for the businesses could provide a boost to the city’s economy.
During Monday’s meeting, Newkirk said the arrival of the ordinance should be “no surprise to anyone,” as officials have been working on it since November 2021, when the commission opted to consider repealing the marijuana-business ban it implemented in 2019.
“We’ve been talking about this since last fall. This has gone through many committees and changes; the planning commission has gone through many details with this, the ordinance (committee) had this for a while. Now we’re at the point where there isn’t much more research and discussion as far as the ordinance details can go. … So tonight is the first reading for the ordinance permitting medical marijuana and recreational marijuana in Scottville.”
City Attorney Carlos Alvarado said the first reading said it was essentially the “introduction” of the ordinance.
“Now … we have to wait for 30 days … for the commission to read it and then at the (April 11) meeting, there will be discussion,” Alvarado said. “Because of the length of the ordinance, normally these are either approved or rejected. If rejected (the commission) will have the option to send it back to committee … or it could be approved with amendments.”
Alvarado said one of the key components of the proposed ordinance have to do with licensing medical marijuana facilities as well as recreational marijuana facilities. He said it’s possible that the two could co-exist in the same location.
“You could effectively have almost double the number if two licenses of medical and recreational marijuana are filed,” Alvarado said, adding that his research has indicated that these shared spaces are rare.
Included in the packet for Monday’s meeting was a map that indicates the locations of zoning areas recommended for various types of marijuana businesses, including the downtown area, the area by the water tower and the area near the Mason County Road Commission building, functioning as Zones A, B and C. Zone C, near the road commission would be recommended for growers, microbusinesses and processors.
The proposed ordinance stipulates that no medical facilities can be located within 1,000 feet of a school, including a pre-kindergarten facility, or within 500 feet of public parks, commercial childcare organizations, churches, facilities at which substance-use treatment or rehabilitation services are provided, or another medical marijuana facility.
It also contains stipulations for growers, processors and microbusinesses.
The ordinance also states that Newkirk would administer licenses and that he has the authority to revoke or deny licenses.
The proposed ordinance would also allow the city to impose a limit on the number of facilities allowed, and to collect licensing fees up to $5,000.
The commission will discuss the issue again during the Monday, April 11 meeting prior to voting on the matter.
The commission assured attendees that there would be ample time for public comment, and Alvarado recommended that the ordinance be published in full at least seven days before the April 11 meeting.
VANDERLAAN HONORED
Following his resignation from the city’s planning commission, Howard VanderLaan was honored for his seven decades of service to the City of Scottville in a formal resolution unanimously approved by all commissioners.
Newkirk stated VanderLaan has served the city in a number of capacities, first being elected to the city commission in the 1960s. He served as mayor and mayor pro-tem, acted on various city boards and “brought honor, respect and integrity to the City of Scottville,” according to the resolution.
“(VanderLaan has) imparted knowledge and wisdom to those he mentored … and made a substantial contribution to the betterment of the City of Scottville,” Newkirk said.
CITY MANAGER
The commission entered closed session to conduct Newkirk’s one-year review, and after resuming open session, approved entering into negotiations with Newkirk to extend his contract.
The motion was made by Rob Alway and approved unanimously.
ALSO ON MONDAY
The city approved making a contribution of $543.42 to the Mason-Lake Conservation District’s Household Hazardous Waste collection and disposal event, which is set to take place in August.
The commission approved participating in the Michigan Cooperative Liquid Assets Securities System (CLASS), a cash-management option that would offer the city “safety, liquidity, independence, customer service and competitive returns,” according to Newkirk.
“Michigan CLASS is an LLC put together by several municipalities … by municipalities, for municipalities, all overseen by its investors,” Newkirk said. “This would allow us to earn a higher rate of return and have more control over where our investments go, but it’s also very liquid. At any point we can add or move money around … without losing liquidity.”
Mason County Central Superintendent Jeff Mount also provided an update on how to access material relevant to the school district’s upcoming $33.6 million bond proposal, which will appear on the May 3 ballot.
Mount reminded the commission and the public that MCC will be holding a public forum about the bond at 7 p.m. today at MCC’s A.O. Carlson Gym.