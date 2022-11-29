SCOTTVILLE — Though there was no quorum Monday at Scottville City Hall, a breakdown of the city’s audit was one item that could be reviewed without action from the city commission.
Eric VanDop of Brickley DeLong, the independent auditing firm tasked with reviewing the city’s financial statements, gave the audit presentation, noting the city’s general fund had expenditures exceeding revenues for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022.
Revenues totaled $907,729, a decrease of about $3,000 from last year, according to VanDop.
Expenditures totaled $924,457, up about $61,000 compared to the previous year, due in part to increases in Department of Public Works costs and an amended budget at Riverside Park to reflect increases in wages.
There was a decrease in the general fund of $16,728, with an overall balance of $404,431.
VanDop said the Scottville was “just under breaking even,” but added that the city “got done what you wanted to do.”
In the sewer fund, revenues were at $402,027, an increase of about $14,000 from the previous fiscal year.
“I know the city’s been working on replacing some of its meters, and that has increased billings a little bit,” VanDop said.
Expenses for the sewer fund totaled $386,071, up about $9,000.
VanDop said the city should “keep an eye” on the sewer fund, noting that it’s “doing OK, but could use some improvement.”
Water fund revenues and expenditures were both up, with revenues totaling $354,602, and expenses totaling $383,283.
VanDop noted that there were “rate increases from Ludington,” and also said the recent water main leak on Main Street had an impact on the fund.
“Like the sewer fund, the water fund’s doing OK, but it could be doing better,” VanDop said. “Just definitely keep an eye on the sewer and water funds, and as you look down the road 2, 3, 5 years at what plans you’ve got coming up, make sure there’s enough money to cover those projects.”
City Manager Jimmy Newkirk stated that funds for the planned water main replacement project east of South Main Street at Paul and Blaine streets are not reflected in the water fund statements, and are gaining “better interest” in an investment account.
OTHER ITEMS
Considering bids for the alleyway water main project was one of the items on Monday’s agenda that will need to be pushed back until the next commission meeting. The city has a recommendation from the Fleis & VanderBrink engineering firm to go with a low bid from Hallack Construction for $289,925.
Other business items that were postponed due to the lack of a quorum on Monday are considering the now-rescinded resignation letter from Commissioner Rob Alway; holding a first reading of an updated blight ordinance; and considering bids for two Dodge Chargers being sold by the city.