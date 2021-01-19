SCOTTVILLE — City Manager Courtney Magaluk has submitted an offer of resignation from her position, and, during a special meeting of the Scottville City Commission on Monday, commissioners voted to work toward a compensation agreement with Magaluk’s attorney.
The special meeting was originally scheduled to discuss the findings of an investigation into the city’s finances with one then-unnamed city employee who was believed to be associated with the investigation.
Magaluk was the employee in question, and she opted to make that fact known, and asked that a report containing the investigation’s findings be reviewed in open session.
Mayor Marcy Spencer told commissioners and the public that Magaluk “has authorized the release of her name in association with the investigation for the purpose of discussing a mutual agreement and to delay, or possibly waive, her request to review the findings of the investigation (in closed session).”
Not only did Magaluk opt to make her name public in association with the investigation, she also offered the city her resignation by way of mutual agreement. An offer was submitted to the city by Magaluk’s attorney on Friday, Jan. 15.
During the special meeting, the commission entered closed session to discuss “the legal options available to the city” regarding how to respond.
After the meeting, Spencer told the Daily News that the full commission, City Attorney Carlos Alvarado and Police Chief Matt Murphy were present during the closed session.
Murphy is serving as acting city manager, and has been since Magaluk left on maternity leave in November.
When the meeting re-opened, Spencer made a motion to approved allowing herself, Murphy and Alvarado to pursue an agreement with Magaluk’s attorney to determine proper compensation.
“Upon discussion and deliberation on the memorandum of legal opinion submitted by our city attorney regarding our city manager’s offer to resign her position, I make the motion to… authorize the mayor, assisted by the acting city manager and the city attorney, to respond to the city manager’s offer within the terms deliberated and discussed at the closed session,” Spencer said. “The mayor is further authorized to commit the city to an acceptance of terms not to exceed any amount that the city manager would have received in case of being terminated by the city absent of a willful breach of her contract.”
The motion was supported by Cole and unanimously approved by the commission.
During the public comment period for the special meeting, one resident, Bobiann Wallager, asked exactly how much the agreement would “cost the taxpayer.” She did not receive a response.
Spencer later told the Daily News that she did not have the information immediately on-hand, but noted that it would be commensurate with Magaluk’s contract.
No specific date was set to formally revisit Magaluk’s resignation offer, but Spencer told the Daily News that she believes it will come up during the next regular commission meeting, if not sooner.
“I hope it will come back by the meeting on Feb. 1,” Spencer said. “If we come up with something acceptable to both sides… I could call a special meeting.”
The investigation originally stemmed from the near miss of the Michigan Department of Treasury’s deadline for the city’s revenue-sharing paperwork for 2020. As the Daily News previously reported, the commission voted to launch an ad-hoc subcommittee to investigate the city’s financial records after being apprised of the revenue-sharing issue.
Spencer, Alvarado and Murphy were on the subcommittee, aided by Detective Aaron Sailor of the Scottville Police Department. The investigation yielded many “issues” and “unanswered questions,” Alvarado stated during a meting in December.
The exact nature of those issues remains unknown, but there have been three attempts to make that information — and other details concerning the formation and conduct of the subcommittee and its findings — known to the public by invoking the Freedom of Information Act.
Two FOIA requests came from the Daily News and one came from Ludington resident Tom Rotta. All requests were denied. One of the requests from The Daily News included any meeting minutes of the subcommittee, which was also on the grounds that they did not exist.
The two FOIAs from the Daily News were appealed to the city commission, and responding to that appeal was an action item during Monday’s regular meeting, which followed the special meeting.
In the appeal, the Daily News questioned the legal validity of withholding the report and asked for more detail about why the requests were not approved. The appeal also addressed a potential Open Meetings Act violation in the fact that the subcommittee had been delegated authority to conduct the city’s business but was not keeping meeting minutes or holding its meetings openly.
The commission voted to extend the city’s response to the appeal from the Daily News until Feb. 1. It also voted to do the same with Rotta’s appeal of his denial.
The resolution passed in a 5-2 vote, with Spencer and commissioners Sally Cole, Nathan Yeomans, Brian Benyo and Bruce Claveau voting yes, and commissioners Rob Alway and Ryan Graham voting no.
The city was scheduled to hear an update about the revenue-sharing investigation, but Alvarado recommended that the issue be tabled in light of Magaluk’s request that her identity be made public, and that the contents of the report be reviewed in open session, rather than in closed session as originally planned.
The update was tabled until Feb. 1.