A 32-year-old Scottville man has been charged in the May 1, 2021 death of a fellow Scottville man.
Following an ongoing investigation since the incident occurred the Scottville Police Department arrested Clinton John Taylor of 208 E. State St. He was arrested Wednesday and has been arraigned on charges of delivery of a controlled substance causing death and a charge of being a habitual offender, second offense notice.
The drug charges carriers a maximum penalty of life or any number of years in prison under Michigan law.
Magistrate Glenn Jackson set Taylor’s bond at $50,000 cash. His next court appearance at 1 p.m., March 23, for a probable cause hearing. He remains lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Scottville Chief Matt Murphy said the 2021 incident took place in the 400 block of West Third Street in the City of Scottville. He said the name of the deceased is not being released at this time.