A Scottville man was arrested for allegedly assaulting, resisting and obstructing officers and driving with a suspended license Wednesday by the Scottville Police Department.
Lancelot Christopher Peebles, 27, of Scottville, was arrested following a traffic stop on North Main Street, during which he was found to have a suspended driver’s license, according to Police Chief Matt Murphy.
Murphy stated in a press release that Peebles “became very agitated and began to yell and scream at officers.”
“Peebles refused to exit the vehicle and… had to be removed,” Murphy added.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the arrest, and transported Peebles to Mason County Jail, according to Murphy.
In addition to the felony counts of ARO and driving with a suspended license, the warrant, issued by Scottville police, also had a habitual offender fourth-offense notice, according to Murphy.
Peebles was arraigned Thursday on two felony accounts of assaulting/resisting/obstructing an officer in 79th District Court Thursday. He was also arraigned on a misdemeanor count of driving while suspended/revoked/denied and a felony count of habitual offender supplemental warrant fourth conviction.
Bond was set at $7,500, 10 percent deposit, and a probable cause hearing was scheduled for 2 p.m. on Feb. 3.