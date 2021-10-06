MANISTEE — A 34-year-old Scottville man died Tuesday night after being involved in a fatal crash in Manistee County, according to Sheriff Brian Gutkowski.
Jason Quick of Scottville was pronounced dead at the scene following a motorcycle crash at the intersection of Nelson Street and Stronach Road in Filer Township.
Gutkowski stated that sheriff’s office deputies were dispatched to the scene of a personal-injury crash at 11:27 p.m. after being alerted to the incident Manistee County Central Dispatch.
The caller who reported the crash told dispatchers they observed a motorcycle travel south on Nelson Street, disregard the stop sign at Stronach Road, and crash into a trailer which was parked in a business parking lot, Gutkowski stated.
The fist deputy arrived on the scene within three minutes and found the driver unresponsive. Deputies and EMS personnel attempted life-saving measures which were unsuccessful.
Quick was identified as the driver of the motorcycle, according to the release.
The preliminary investigation indicates that alcohol and speed were both factors in the crash.
The Manistee County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Manistee and Filer Township Fire, the Manistee Police Department and Manistee County Central Dispatch.
The investigation is ongoing.