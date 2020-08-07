A Scottville man saw a case of assaulting, resisting, obstructing a police officer dismissed without prejudice in 51st Circuit Court in March 2019.
Fred Ratliff was charged with the felony count out of an alleged offense on Oct. 2, 2018. The case was bound over to circuit court in November 2018.
On March 6, 2019, the case was dismissed when the Mason County Prosecuting Attorney filed a motion to not prosecute. Glenn Jackson III, the assistant prosecutor on the case before becoming the 79th District Court attorney magistrate, stated in the motion that “this matter requires further investigation.”
Mason County Prosecuting Attorney Paul Spaniola told the Daily News Thursday that there is not a case pending against Ratliff at this time for the alleged incident.
Judge Susan Sniegowski, of the 51st Circuit Court, ordered on March 6, 2019, that the case was dismissed without prejudice, meaning that charges may be refiled in relation to the incident.
Ratliff recently contacted the Daily News in regard to the dismissal and whether it would be reported.