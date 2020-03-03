A Scottville man was sentenced to a year in jail after pleading guilty to operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, second offense, and driving with license suspended Tuesday in 51st Circuit Court in Ludington.
Judge Susan K. Sniegowski sentenced Gregory Frank Accardi during proceedings in court.
Accardi will serve 90 days right away in the Mason County jail and the remainder of his term may be served at the court’s discretion. He also was sentenced to 30 hours of community service to go with fines and costs.
Accardi was arrested on Aug. 12, 2019 in the initial incident.