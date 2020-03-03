A Scottville man was sentenced to a term in the Mason County Jail Tuesday after pleading guilty to resisting and obstructing an officer and driving with a suspended, revoked or denied license in 51st Circuit Court Tuesday.
Ricky Schodowski received the sentence from Judge Susan K. Sniegowski.
Sniegowski sentenced him to 15 days in the jail with credit for two days, as well as 18 months of probation. He could serve up to 12 months in jail at the court’s discretion.
Schodowski will receive work release as requested by his attorney, Al Swanson.
Swanson asked for electronic monitoring instead of jail.
Schodowski pleaded guilty on Jan. 28.