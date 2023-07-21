Scottville Mayor Marcy Spencer will appeal a decision by the Mason County Election Commission to accept the language of a petition calling for her recall.
Deputy Mason County Clerk Lori Holmes told the Daily News that Spencer filed the appeal on Friday, just shy of the end of the 10-day window following the election commission’s July 12 decision.
Spencer’s appeal will be held in 51st Circuit Court. No date has been set, but one will likely be confirmed early next week, according to Holmes.
The appeal must take place within 40 days of the election commission’s vote, Holmes said.
The Daily News attempted to contact Spencer for a comment but did not immediately receive a response.
The recall petition was filed by Scottville resident and former city commissioner Eric Thue.
In the petition, Thue accuses Spencer of “violating procedures defined by the city charter that allow for public comment before general business,” by reducing the number of public comment periods from two to one, which took place before the meeting’s business was conducted.
The policy was enacted in 2021, and continued until March of this year.
Spencer’s attorney — and former Scottville attorney — Carlos Alvarado, argued during the July 12 clarity hearing that the language of the petition was not factual, as the change to the public comment policy was reinforced by a vote of the full city commission, and was not a decision made by Spencer herself.
The election commission ruled that the language was sufficiently factual and clear enough for Spencer to defend herself, and for voters to understand the issue should it go on the ballot. Probate Judge Jeffrey Nellis and Mason County Treasurer Andrew Kmetz voted to approve the language, while Holmes — standing in for County Clerk Cheryl Kelly — voted against it.