SCOTTVILLE — The city commission had to do a bit of improvising Monday evening due to a lack of electricity in its regular meeting place, Scottville Optimist Hall, following the Aug. 10 storm.
The commission met instead at the adjacent Scottville Clown Band Shell area.
The Optimist Hall sustained some minor damage from a falling utility pole that connected with the metal roof and might have penetrated the interior of the building. Consumers Energy cut the power to the hall the day after the storm.
Mayor Pro-Tem Rob Alway stated at the start of Monday’s meeting that the change was necessary. He emphasized that moving the meeting from the Optimist Hall to the band shell did not constitute a formal venue change.
“We were unable to be in the building because of last week’s storm. We are still at 105 Green St., the address published, so there has not been a change of venue,” Alway said.
City Manager Jim Newkirk said power should have been restored to the building prior to Monday’s meeting.
“Consumers was supposed to be here before noon,” he said, noting that they’d yet to show up by the time the meeting started at 6:30 p.m.
After the storm, Joe Knowles, president of the Scottville Optimist Club, stated in a message to the Daily News that the damage to the hall was minor, and would have no impact on the Downtown Development Authority’s plans to create a community park on the Optimist building and grounds.
“The bones of the building are steel and in incredible shape, with no concern as a result of (the) storm,” Knowles stated.
According to Newkirk, only the Optimist Hall and Jabrocky Excavating were still without power as of Monday evening. He noted that there was “no significant damage” in the city. There were some downed tree limbs, and the stoplight at the intersection of Main Street and U.S. 10 was out for about two days, but beyond that, the city faired relatively well.
Newkirk commended the city’s Department of Public Works and its first responders, including Police Chief Matt Murphy and Officer Katrina Skinner, for their prompt response during the storm and the subsequent clean-up.
JERRY COLE STEPS DOWN
The city accepted the resignation of Jerry Cole from Scottville’s planning commission and board of review. Jerry and his wife Sally, a city commissioner, recently closed their downtown business, Cole’s Antiques Villa. They’re in the process of selling the building and will eventually relocate outside the city limits, making them both ineligible to maintain their posts.
“It is sad but inevitable,” Alway said, adding later, “We’re sad to see Jerry go. He’s been a great addition to our city and leaves some big footprints to fill.”
The vote to accept the resignation was unanimous, with the exception of Sally Cole, who abstained from the vote.
Newkirk told the Daily News prior to Monday’s meeting that Sally had yet to submit any paperwork signaling a resignation, and as long as the couple resides in Scottville, she can continue to serve on the city commission.
While Jerry was not in attendance at Monday’s meeting, Sally spoke on his behalf, stating that he valued his time working with the city.
MARIJUANA BUSINESS
City Attorney Carlos Alvarado updated the commission on communications between himself and Left Coast Apothecary, a local LLC which presented a business plan for an “adult-use, 21-and-up-only cannabis provisioning retail store,” at its 143 S. Main St. facility.
Left Coast presented its business plan to the commission at the Aug. 2 meeting.
Alvarado said he’s been in touch with Left Coast’s attorney, and has tried to make it clear that a formal request is needed in order for the city to reconsider its ban on marijuana businesses in the city limits.
“They have to create a request for the city to make an adoption in that regard, and no request has been made,” Alvarado said. “They said, ‘Yes, we did it,’ and I said, ‘No, you just presented a business plan. And with all due respect, I don’t care about your business plan.’
“I do care about … the decisions that the planning commission, first, has to make, then the commission, to send it to the ordinance committee. So there is a process, and that’s what we’ve been trying, with the lawyer, to come up with.”
Alvarado added that it’s incumbent upon the business owners to “persuade the representatives of the city that the (ordinance change) is a good idea.”
POLICE COMPUTER
The commission approved the purchase of a $3,319.34 vehicle computer and car mount for the city’s police department.
Murphy stated that it was chiefly for Officer Skinner, who has been working on ordinance citations, and has been limited in her ability to process reports.
“Right now we have a tablet inside our vehicle that is not very conducive to creating (ordinance) reports,” Murphy said. “Officer Skinner has generated $2,300 in ordinance fines. I’d like to see that money go back into helping her keep organized.”
Murphy added that it would be key to maintaining communication, and Newkirk said that if police don’t have the equipment they need, it “defeats the purpose.”
OTHER BUSINESS
Commissioners approved a resolution to approve certain street closures, under the discretion of Murphy and a special committee, for an upcoming Sept. 11 commemorative event, to be held in the city on the 20th anniversary of 9/11. More details about the event will be forthcoming.
The city also unanimously approved a resolution to change its meeting location to city hall, at 105 N. Main St., starting with the Tuesday, Sept. 7.
The commission has been away from the smaller city hall space for the better part of 18 months, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.