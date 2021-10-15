Scottville officials on Monday will talk about an in-development plan to encourage businesses and commercial ventures in the city.
The city commission will discuss the plan — called a community development incentive proposal by City Manager Jimmy Newkirk — when it meets at 6:30 p.m. Monday at city hall.
Newkirk said the proposal is a draft of a plan to boost the city’s economy and offer incentives to new businesses.
“We are putting together an incentive package for Scottville to promote some redevelopment or new development in the downtown area and city in general,” he said. “There’s been some discussion about creating our own tax abatements and some incentives we can offer.
“Basically, for anyone who wants to start a business … we want people to know we’re going to do whatever we can do for someone to get started.”
More details about what those exact incentives might be will be coming soon, Newkirk said.
“The commission will likely send it to the finance committee so we can start hammering out options in terms of what we can offer … to provide a little shot in the arm,” he said.
The idea for the proposal was recommended by the city’s planning commission.
VACANCY
Scottville’s planning commission has another vacancy, as Rob Alway has submitted a letter of resignation after a more than a decade of service in his seat.
Alway will continue to serve on the city commission, but his time as a planner has come to an end.
“I have made the decision to resign from the planning commission,” Alway wrote in a letter to Mayor Marcy Spencer. “I have served on the planning commission for over 10 years, and I believe it is time to step aside and concentrate on other areas regarding the city.”
Alway left the planning commission on Oct. 4.
Newkirk said for the city’s purposes, the seat will be considered vacant as of Monday, and a notice will be posted shortly thereafter to seek potential replacements to fill the spot.
“It’ll be effective after Monday’s meeting,” Newkirk said. “Whoever comes on to the planning commission is going to fill his term. … Going forward it should be somebody in the city.”
BUDGET
Also on Monday, city commissioners will review the quarterly revenue and expenditure report.
The city reports indicates revenues totaling $1,971,329, expenses totaling $1,795,673. Newkirk said the city is in good financial standing, but he expects it to improve in the near future.
“This is just a litmus test of where we’re at the end of this quarter,” he said of the quarterly report. “While everything does look good, we expect it to look better next quarter. We haven’t taken any reservations for Riverside Park yet, and those will go into the next quarter.
“We’re going to have a big jump in revenue once we get caught up with that backlog of campers. That should give us even more. But we’re in good shape.”