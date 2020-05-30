SCOTTVILLE — Potential changes to parking and storage regulations, the arrival of a new business and a request to allow filming for to take place on Main Street will be discussed by city commissioners during a Zoom meeting at 5:30 p.m. Monday.
Because public hearings are on the agenda, it was originally planned to be held in person, but in the notes for the meeting, City Manager Courtney Magaluk stated that the meeting will again be held through the Zoom video-conferencing application to ensure compliance with restrictions on public gatherings of 10 or more people amid COVID-19.
The first public hearing deals with proposed changes to city’s parking policy. If approved, an amendment to the city’s ordinance will prohibit parking more than three vehicles outside of one garage.
