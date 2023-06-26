Scottville commissioners on Monday approved a contract between the Downtown Development Authority and artist Harold Cronk to develop a sculpture as part of an ongoing project at the former Optimist Hall building and grounds property on Green Street.
Cronk’s company, Rebel Forge LLC, will design and construct the piece for the Optimist Park and Sculpture Project.
Cronk addressed commissioners during Monday’s meeting to discuss his excitement about the project, stating that it will celebrate the city’s history, agricultural heritage, the Pere Marquette River “our beloved Clown Band.”
Cronk has come up with a new design concept, expanding on his original “Forward March” sculpture idea — pitched in 2017 to commemorate the Clown Band — and revised it to include other elements of the city and its history, and to better suit the scope of the work planned for the DDA-owned Optimist grounds.
Cronk said he’s keeping the title — at least for now — because he believes the sculpture will be “something that’s going to inspire kids in our community.”
“I wanted to create something that gave them a sense of awe and wonder that great things happen and cool things can happen in Scottville,” Cronk said. “It’s going to be a place where people can go and relax and decompress, have a giggle, and marvel at the history of our wonderful Clown Band.
“I’m very grateful that we’ve reached the point where we can finally start the process of creating the sculpture.”
DDA chair Joe Knowles addressed the commission to state that, with various grants, pledged funds, and community donations, there is enough money in the DDA budget to get started on that portion of the project, which also includes renovations to the Clown Band Shell, ADA-compliant walkways and more.
The total cost of the contract with Cronk is $110,000, which will be paid in three stages between now and the completion of the sculpture, which by contract can be no later than September 2026.
Knowles previously told the Daily News that, though the contract completion date is 2026, the hope is that the sculpture will be in place by summer 2025.
Commissioner Randy Wyman motioned to approve the DDA’s contract with Cronk, and Commissioner Darcy Copenhaver supported it. The motion was unanimously approved by the commission.
With the city’s approval, Cronk can finally “get to work,” said Mayor Marcy Spencer.
The Optimist Park and Sculpture Project — which also includes renovations to Optimist Hall and the development of greenspace — has been in the works since 2021, when the DDA purchased the Optimist building and grounds from the Scottville Optimist Club in 2020.
Cronk has been interested in bringing a sculpture to the spot since 2017, when he first announced “Forward March” in hopes of honoring the Clown Band and getting the city on the Mason County Sculpture Trail.
SPECIAL ELECTION
The city unanimously approved calling a special election to fill a vacant commission seat that was not filled within the 30-day window allowed by charter.
The vacant seat is for a one-year, partial-term position previously held by Susan Evans until her May 8 resignation.
Scottville residents who are registered to vote in the city are eligible for the position, and nominating petitions will be accepted starting Jul 3 — not July 1 as previously stated — at City Hall.
Eligible candidates must collect at least 20 — and no more than 40 — signatures of support from city residents and turn petition forms into City Hall no later than 4 p.m. Monday, July 17.
ALWAY RESIGNS
Rob Alway resigned from his position with the city and a formal vacancy was declared.
Alway previously submitted a letter of resignation to the city in November 2022, just after winning another term in the general election. He later rescinded his resignation.
City Manager Jimmy Newkirk stated that Alway’s letter of resignation was not immediately available, but he summarized that it referenced spending more time with family.
The Daily News attempted to contact Alway for comment, but did not immediately receive a response.
Commissioner Al Deering thanked Alway for his “years of service and dedication to his position.”
The city has 30 days to fill Alway’s seat; Scottville residents who are registered to vote in the city are eligible to be appointed, and can submit letters of interest to City Hall.
The commission also entered into closed session to discuss collective-bargaining agreements with union employees. After reconvening in open session, the commission appointed Deering and Newkirk to serve as the city’s representatives in the matter.