If fundraising for Scottville’s Optimist Park and sculpture project keeps up at the current pace, the city’s Downtown Development Authority could be just a few months away from seeing work on the project begin in earnest.
The DDA has been making quick progress in raising money toward its $500,000 goal for the park, which would include the refurbishment of Scottville Optimist Hall, the installation of a sculpture commemorating the Scottville Clown Band and the rehabilitation of the Clown Band Shell.
In late October, the project received a $30,000 grant from the Community Foundation for Mason County, which brought the combined fundraising total up to about $190,000, according to DDA fundraising chair Joe Knowles.
But fundraising will continue, and when the DDA gets to the halfway point, people could see some action on the project.
“When we originally started the process, knowing the lofty goal, we’d communicated with some lenders in the area, and they’d indicated to use that if we could hit $250,000 then we could move forward,” Knowles said. “It’s exciting.
“If we can reach another $60,000 we might be within a month or two (of) taking action on asking … for financing.”
The DDA is seeking donations from businesses and organizations, as well as contributions from individual donors. The DDA is also accepting promises and commitments to make donations over time.
“Business and organizations are our focal point at this time. Individual donations are being accepted, too, but the committee is focused on local businesses that are willing to help with one-time donations or promise donations in a three-year window,” Knowles said. ”Promises … allow them to give less now but still help.”
All donations to the project are tax deductible and contributions made through the community foundation up to $50,000 are eligible for a match through a grant from the Pennies From Heaven Foundation.
According to Knowles, many businesses and organizations have already supported the project, including the Scottville Optimist Club; Smith & Eddy Insurance; the Cultural Economic Development Task Force for Mason County; the Scottville Clown Band; Cottage Works; Pro-Master Carpet; West Shore Bank; the West Michigan Old Engine Club; Indian Summer Co-Op; Erin Doan State Farm Insurance; and several individual donors.
Knowles said he’s hoping more businesses will help because the goal of the Optimist Park project is to benefit the entire area.
“This project is a little bit unique,” he said. “It’s really a community building a venue that will bring tens of thousands of people to the city when it’s in use. It’s a true community driver to Scottville, and it’s vital to the revitalization of downtown,” Knowles said.
Knowles added that once the park is operational and being rented out, it will generate its own revenue, which will feed back into the DDA and into Scottville businesses, boosting the economy of the city and the county as a whole.
“That money that’s donated now is actually contributing to the longterm cash flow and vibrance of Scottville, and it will continue for decades to help those businesses,” he said.
Knowles said he and the rest of the DDA are grateful for the support the project has received thus far, and for how widespread it’s been.
“The response we’ve seen is not just Scottville,” he said. “This is truly a countywide community project that’s getting obvious support form all parts of the county, so it’s exciting to see.”
To make a donation, visit the Community Foundation for Mason County’s website at www.mason-foundation.org/give/give-now, select “Scottville Optimist Park and sculpture project” from the dropdown menu and choose the donation amount and the frequency, with one-time, monthly options available.
Checks can be mailed to the Community Foundation for Mason County, P.O. Box 10, Ludington, MI 49431. Check donations should be marked “Scottville Optimist Park & Sculpture Project.”
For more information about making a donation, call Knowles at (231) 690-7374, email joe@smith-eddy.com or visit the Scottville Optimist Park Fund Facebook page.