SCOTTVILLE — Officials are optimistic about an agreement between the City of Scottville and West Shore Community College that would allow for a school resource officer to be used by both entities, along with Mason County Central Schools.
City Manager Courtney Magaluk updated commissioners about the agreement — for which the first of two public hearings was held earlier in the evening by the WSCC Board of Trustees — during Monday’s meeting at Riverside Park.
“We had the first public hearing with West Shore Community College on creating, basically, their own independent police district, which would allow us to have a school resource officer agreement,” Magaluk said. “It was a very positive reception from them, and I think they’re very excited to get this going.”
As it stands, the contract proposes that WSCC pay the City of Scottville for wages and benefits for an officer and a police vehicle, as well as equipment and training.
Total contract costs for the first year are approximately $75,000, with ongoing costs expected to be $25,000.
Magaluk and City Attorney Carlos Alvarado attended the WSCC meeting, along with Scottville Police Chief Matt Murphy.
Alvarado said he was excited about the prospective agreement. He agreed with Magaluk that college officials were interested in pursuing the agreement and understood the need to of have the contract approved as soon as possible.
Additional plans are being drawn up for a contract that would extend to Mason County Central Schools. Alvarado is working on that portion of the agreement now.
Magaluk said work on the MCC agreement will continue. She added that early consideration about active recruitment for the new position will be discussed at the committee level in the coming weeks.
The next public hearing is set for Oct. 5.
Other business
Also on Monday, the commission voted to return to Scottville City Hall for its future meetings, with the meeting opening up to Zoom for participants who surpass the 10-person limit for indoor gatherings.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the commission had initially left city hall due to its limited capacity. With the weather getting colder, the current meeting location at Riverside Park might not be feasible for long, so Magaluk had asked commissioners to make a decision about whether to return to the Zoom video-conferencing format the commission used during the early months of the pandemic, or to come up with another option.
“You reach your limit, which is basically our staff … then open it up to Zoom,” Commissioner Rob Alway said. “Or the lobby — there are other rooms at City Hall.”
Alway noted that other public entities — like the school board at Mason County Central — have used this tactic.
The motion passed unanimously, with support from Commissioner Marcy Spencer.
Magaluk also provided an update on the Fifth Street cross connection work, stating that three engineering firms have expressed an interest, and that she hopes to have a selection of bids ready for the commission’s review soon.
“I have met with three different engineering firms,” Magaluk said. “Hopefully we will be able to see some good proposals moving forward.”