Scottville’s Downtown Development Authority is making progress in its efforts to fund the planned renovation of the Scottville Optimist Hall building and the construction of a community park on the Optimist grounds.
DDA chair Joe Knowles told the Daily News that, thanks to recent donations and pledges, the Scottville Optimist Park and Sculpture Project has now raised more than half of its initial $500,000 goal.
In April, West Shore Bank committed $10,000, half of which has been applied to a fund with the Community Foundation for Mason County. Another $50,000 was promised May 2, and comes jointly from Patricia Smith, Smith & Eddy Insurance and Auto-Owners Insurance. Of that amount, Knowles said $30,000 has been applied to the fund while $20,000 will be distributed over the next four years.
Knowles, who is also vice president of Smith & Eddy, said Optimist Park planners are thrilled with the progress that’s been made since the fundraiser was first announced in July 2021.
“We’re obviously extremely excited about the support the community’s been able to generate in such a short amount of time,” Knowles said. “It’s pretty impressive to see local businesses and individuals make these contributions, knowing how important that project is.”
Knowles said that with construction and new building material costs rising, the actual total for realizing the project will be “much bigger than $500,000,” but he feels the DDA is well on its way to reaching the goal amount for the “public support phase” of the project.
A decision about when to start the first phase of the project — the renovation of Optimist Hall — is expected to be made by the DDA soon, Knowles said. That portion of the work is estimated to cost about $405,000.
“The timeline on that would either be this month or next month,” he said. “We’re evaluating where our budget currently stands, and we’re evaluating our ability to borrow money in advance of all the money being available to us.”
Knowles said the DDA would like to get a jump on building renovations as soon as possible “if we could facilitate that within our budget.”
The second and third phases, which include development of exterior park space and renovations to the band shell, will cost about $422,000.
Knowles said the DDA is actively applying for grants to help fund the project, adding that the DDA will also contribute to the total price tag.
“We’ve been applying for grants as well as seeking donations,” he said. “The combination of the grants and the support we’re getting from local businesses, … it’s really a collaborative effort across the board for us to move this project forward.
“We’ve … been working hard to try to find every possible way to make this project a reality.”
Knowles said he knows the cost of the work might sound like a lot, but he thinks it’s worth it.
“The economic impact of that park and building to downtown Scottville is really hard to quantify, but we estimate about 15,000 people come to downtown Scottville a year,” he said. “It’s really vital to our downtown businesses that that building is revitalized to bring those people and foot traffic back to downtown Scottville.”
The DDA is also seeking donations from individuals and businesses can contribute by visiting www.mason-foundation.org/give/give-now and selecting “Scottville Optimist Park & Sculpture Fund” under the drop-down menu. Donors can make a one-time or recurring contribution.