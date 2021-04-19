SCOTTVILLE — It looks like the City of Scottville will soon have a new city manager in O’Neil J. Newkirk III of Oscoda.
The city commission, during its meeting Monday at Optimist Hall, approved a motion to extend an offer of employment to Newkirk. The motion was made in open session.
Newkirk was one of three finalists for the city manager position. Also vying for the seat were Jessica LaPointe of Branch and Christopher Frazer of Cass City. The three candidates were interviewed during a special meeting on Thursday, April 15.
The motion to extend the job offer to Newkirk was made by Mayor Pro-Tem Rob Alway. It was supported by Commissioner Sally Cole, and unanimously approved during a roll call vote of the remaining commissioners.
The motion also authorized City Attorney Carlos Alvarado and Spencer to enter contract negotiations with Newkirk, in cooperation with the personnel committee. The expectation is that the contract will be ratified by May 3.
Commissioners were in agreement that each of the candidates had their respective strengths, and Spencer thanked LaPointe and Frazer for their interest in the position.
The commissioners were united, however, in their belief that Newkirk was the best person for the job.
“We had some good candidates, but I think (Newkirk) was just a little notch above,” Commissioner Bruce Claveau said.
Alway agreed.
“I thought we had three really good candidates, but Mr. Newkirk fit the character of Scottville overall,” he said. “He’s the person we were looking for — a person who moved away and… is looking to re-settle in the area. I also now feel, having known his father and grandfather, that (Newkirk) isn’t much different than they are (in being) dedicated to their community.”
Alway said that he believed Newkirk’s priorities were in line with the city’s.
“I was impressed when, asked about Scottville’s most pressing needs, (Newkirk) said housing and downtown development… which I felt were top priorities for the city as well,” he said.
Commissioner Nathan Yeowmans said he was pleased with Newkirk’s approachability and focus on communication as key factor in city government.
“During his interview, he left me with a feeling of confidence… as our town prepares to move toward expected new growth and prosperity,” said Cole.
Newkirk holds a bachelor’s degree in political science and campaign management from Grand Valley State University, with additional majors in history and social studies from Central Michigan University. He also has a secondary education teaching certificate from Saginaw Valley State University.
Newkirk has been a parks and recreation officer at Ludington, Silver Lake, Tahquamenon Falls, Porcupine Mountains, Wilderness, Harrisville and Negwegon state parks since 2006.
Though he has no prior experience in city management, he has worked with state and federal agencies for many years, and he highlighted his experience navigating small-town state parks and supervising staff at those locations during his interview. He also said he’s no stranger to doing several jobs at once, which the commission made clear will be expected for the future city manager.
During his interview, Newkirk stated that he’d be able to start within two weeks of receiving the job offer.
Several commissioners thanked Murphy for the work he’s done during the past few months as acting city manager.
Commissioner Ryan Graham stated that Murphy has done “a phenomenal job.”
Alway said he agreed, and extended his praise to the rest of the city staff.
“I don’t recall a time in all the years I’ve been in Scottville where the citizens of this town has noticed… the professionalism of every single person on the staff (and) the dedication of the commission,” Alway said. “ I think every single citizen of this town, it’s been pretty clear, has been in support of us.”
ARCH STAFFING GIVES BACK
Arch Staffing and Consulting, the firm that conducted the city manager search, stated that it was donating its fee for the search back to the city, to be spent on something that would improve the lives of residents.
In a letter from Arch Staffing president Carla Hanson — read aloud by Spencer — Hanson outlined the reasoning behind this decision.
“In our contract we outlined a fee of $5,000. It has been our intent this entire time not to accept that fee, but to have the city use that money for another purpose that benefits Scottville…,” Hanson wrote. “As a native of Scottville, this is my opportunity to give back.”
Hanson suggested that the funds be used for new playground equipment at McPhail Field.
OTHER BUSINESS
Also on Monday, the city commission approved its new meeting format, which includes only one public comment period. It was approved as part of a consent agenda, along with other items, such as the approval of the previous meeting’s minutes and bills.
On April 5, Spencer initiated the change from the traditional two public comment periods, during which residents could speak for up to 3 minutes each.
The city also approved entering into an agreement with the Community Foundation for Mason County, to receive $7,000 in grant funds for erosion mitigation work at Riverside Park. The grant was sought by former Mayor Bruce Krieger, who said he’s still finding other potential grants to help with much-needed erosion control at the park.
The city also approved looking into the possibility of allowing morning swimming lessons to be given at Riverside Park.
Murphy said he’d been approached by some individuals who were interested in holding lessons. He said that limiting class sizes and making sure public safety guidelines were followed would be a priority, given the concerns surrounding the pandemic.
“I think this is a great opportunity… it just has to be done correctly,” Murphy said. “The parks and recreation committee seems to be in favor of it.”
The request was approved with a motion from Alway, which as supported by Yeowmans.