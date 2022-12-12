SCOTTVILLE — More than a month after Scottville’s mayor was voted off the commission in the November general election, the position has finally been filled — though it may be temporary.
During Monday’s meeting of the city commission — the first to include a quorum since late October — officials appointed Commissioner Aaron Seiter to serve as acting mayor, pending a vote from a full, seven-member commission.
The lack of a quorum was the reason for the delay, and the reason an acting mayor was appointed is because the city still has a spot to fill.
Though a letter of resignation submitted in November from Commissioner Rob Alway was later rescinded, clearing up one potential vacancy, the city has yet to appoint someone to serve out the remainder of Eric Thue’s partial term ending in 2024.
Thue left a vacancy when he sought a full-term seat in the election and failed to earn enough votes to secure the spot.
When officials were preparing up to make nominations for mayor, Commissioner Nathan Yeomans stated the city “might benefit from having a full commission” before choosing a permanent mayor and mayor pro tem, suggesting that the item be postponed until a replacement for Thue is found.
The city’s legal counsel, Mark Nettleton of Mika Meyers, stated that an acting mayor would need to be appointed in the interim.
Alway said he agreed with Yeomans and motioned to nominate Seiter. Commissioner Darcy Copenhaver supported the motion.
Seiter fills the role last occupied by Marcy Spencer, who failed to earn enough votes to maintain her seat in the election.
Once a replacement is found for Thue, commissioners will vote on a permanent mayor and mayor pro tem.
The city will be accepting letters of interest for Thue’s position until Dec. 22. A replacement has to be appointed by Jan. 9, according to Newkirk.
To be considered, one must be a Scottville resident registered to vote in the city.
SPARK GRANT
The city approved submitting an application for a Spark grant through the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, with the hope of obtaining funds to make some improvements at Riverside Park, including electrical-system upgrades and water line replacements.
“We’re going to be looking for an estimated $710,000 in improvements at Riverside Park,” City Manager Jimmy Newkirk said, adding that the total cost would be closer to $596,000.
“I’d rather ask for more and not need it than not be able to finish the project,” he added.
The city also approved a proposal from Fleis & Vanderbrink to submit the application for a lump-sum payment of $5,000.
Applications for the Spark grant are due Dec. 19, according to the DNR.
WATER MAIN WORK
The city approved the low bid from Hallack Contracting in the amount of $289,925 for an upcoming water main replacement project at Paul and Blaine streets.
Hallack was recommended by Fleis & Vanderbrink, which is overseeing the project. Bids were also received from Reith-Riley Construction Company for $306,191; Wadel Stabilization for $368,545; and Jackson-Merkey for $391,899.
Newkirk said the project is not likely to get started in earnest until late spring or early summer 2023, but “it’s a priority,” as the water main is one of the oldest in the city, dating back to the 1930s.
The city also approved a proposal for engineering services from Fleis & Vanderbrink, which would complete a work plan, design and construction for $57,500.
BLIGHT
A public hearing was held on a proposed change to Scottville’s blight ordinance that would clear up some misunderstandings about the process of prosecuting individuals who fail to remediate blighted properties.
“This is probably a year in the works,” Newkirk said, noting that there are discrepancies between the existing ordinance and the the international property maintenance code the city is using as a rubric for such policies.
Newkirk said the city’s previous attorney, Carlos Alvarado, and the prosecutor’s office didn’t agree on how to move forward with prosecuting blight citations.
Newkirk said it “wasn’t clear” which came first — civil infractions or misdemeanors — and with no consensus in place, cases weren’t being prosecuted.
He said the amended ordinance would “clear up the process,” and stated that it would start with citation letters, then, if no action is taken by the property owner, it would become a civil infraction before becoming a misdemeanor.
Newkirk said the goal is to make it so “everyone’s on the same page, there’s a clear path and we don’t have that left open to interpretation anymore.”
OTHER BUSINESS
The city approved letting Bill Lehrbass continue to serve as its representative to the Mason County Rural Fire Authority for another three-year term.
Commissioners also officially supported the promotion of Katrina Skinner from officer to sergeant.
Commissioners also approved resolutions to set meeting dates for the city commission, the planning commission, and the parks and recreation board.