SCOTTVILLE — Monday’s meeting of the Scottville City Commission took place in a new setting — outdoors, in the Riverside Park Pavilion — in order to maintain accordance with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s recent executive order limiting indoor gatherings with COVID-19 concerns lingering.
The commission originally planned to meet at Scottville Optimist Hall. City Manager Courtney Magaluk announced Friday that the meeting location would be changed, at Mayor Bruce Krieger’s request, in light of Whitmer’s announcement.
City Attorney Carlos Alvarado advised the commission to formally ratify the decision to change Monday’s venues.
“I would suggest that you submit to a vote the suggestion to change the venue, just to make it proper,” Alvarado said. “Since the commission approved last time to move it to the Optimist (Hall), and now we are (at Riverside Park).”
It could be a longstanding change, as Magaluk stated that she didn’t expect the order would be lifted any time soon.
Commissioner Rob Alway made a motion to continue to hold meetings at Riverside Park as weather permits. Commissioners unanimously supported the resolution.
CITY ASSESSOR
Scottville will soon have a new city assessor in Greg Barnett, who was unanimously approved by the commission to fill the position previously held by his father, Sam.
The commission was seeking a replacement for months, with a request for proposals delayed by COVID-19. During its July 19 meeting, the commission heard proposals from two candidates — Barnett and Edward VanderVries — but opted to delay a decision until Monday.
In the end, they decided to go with Barnett, whose services will cost a total of $7,632 per year at a rate of $1,908 per quarter, for a proposed term of three years or until dissolved by mutual agreement, per the proposal submitted by Barnett.
He was approved under the condition that he be open to having regular office hours, which was recommended by Krieger. Barnett said he would make himself available “24-7-365,” but would be happy to keep regular hours if the city required it.
Another stipulation, raised by Alway, was courteous and timely communication.
Barnett said he’s excited to begin.
“I take this job very seriously. I know how to do this job, I’m looking forward to it,” Barnett told commissioners Monday. “This will just be me, all you need, front and center, as much as you need me.”
Magaluk and Alvarado will work to finalize a contract with Barnett.
ELECTION
Magaluk reminded those in attendance that the primary election is taking place, with one polling location at Scottville Optimist Hall, and voting hours from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Magaluk said staff would be on hand at city hall to help with voter registration and absentee ballots.
OTHER BUSINESS
The city approved a bid from Great Lakes Collision Center to fix one of the DPW pickups for $2,460.67, as well as a proposal from Magaluk to use Applied Imaging for the city’s printing and copier services.
Additionally, Police Chief Matt Murphy urged residents to put early consideration into where they plan to park their vehicles when the city’s seasonal parking ordinance goes into effect in October, prohibiting on-street parking overnight.
“Start thinking about where you’re going to park when it starts to snow, because we will be out and ticketing, whether it snows or not,” Murphy said.