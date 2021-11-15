SCOTTVILLE — City officials are planning to repeal Scottville’s ban on marijuana businesses and move forward with a new ordinance to allow a certain number of regulated cannabis facilities to operate within the city limits, but the change isn’t coming just yet.
The issue was discussed during Monday’s meeting of the city commission. No formal vote or action was taken, but representatives from two city entities — the ordinance and public safety committee and the planning commission — revealed that a consensus had been reached during a collaborative meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 9.
“We had a lengthy discussion, and both ordinance and planning seemed to be in agreement that we want to establish marijuana businesses that would be regulated and positioned with clearly defined zones that could provide economic development for our city,” Mayor Marcy Spencer, chair of the ordinance committee said. “The ordinance committee is recommending the repeal of … the prohibition of recreational marijuana establishments, pending approval of a new ordinance regulating businesses dispensing, cultivating or transporting marijuana in the city.”
Nathan Yeowmans, a city and planning commissioner, addressed the planners’ perspective, which mirrored Spencer’s statement.
“The planning commission’s main goal here is to examine the role of recreational marijuana businesses as far as zoning is concerned, and the planning commission also recommends (that the city) repeal the ban, … pending the approval of a new ordinance,” Yeowmans said.
Spencer said that, while there did appear to be agreement among officials, the full city commission would wait until more representatives were present to make any concrete decisions on the matter.
“We’re light on commissioners, and this is a real important topic and we want to make sure we have everyone here,” Spencer said.
That means, unless a special meeting is called, the process of replacing the current marijuana prohibition with a new ordinance establishing rules for business permits, sales, zoning and other related issues likely won’t get underway until Dec. 6 at the earliest.
City Manager Jim Newkirk previously told the Daily News that the process would take some time no matter what, as it would involve repealing the existing policy, the drafting of a new ordinance, and first and second readings of the replacement ordinance before the issue could formally come to a vote.
Scottville implemented its marijuana business ban in early 2019, after Michigan voters approved the legalization of marijuana for recreational use in the 2018 general election.
Since then, the city has heard from several residents from Scottville and various nearby cities and townships — along with a few former commissioners — asking the for the issue to be reconsidered.
The city commission agreed to revisit the matter in September, after being presented with a business plan and a request to repeal the ban from Left Coast Apothecary, a local business hoping to launch a recreational marijuana dispensary in the city’s downtown district.
SOCIAL DISTRICTS
Commissioners approved a resolution to allow for outdoor social districts and “common area” zones between adjacent businesses, where liquor could be served and consumed in an outdoor setting as long as the necessary licenses were obtained.
Newkirk and City Attorney Carlos Alvarado explained that the move was essentially an update of previous social district provisions implemented during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic to aid small-town restaurants.
Newkirk said the main change since then is that the original provisions were for the entire Downtown Development Authority district, while now the focus is on designating spaces between two or more adjacent, licensed businesses.
Newkirk said Scottville currently only has two businesses that could make use of the common areas — Charlie’s Bar and North Branch Winery — but he said he wants to make a path for future establishments serving food and alcoholic beverages to be able to thrive.
The measure was approved with unanimous support from the commissioners who were present.
“I just think this is a really good thing,” said Commissioner Rob Alway. “In speaking with the active businesses right now, … they’re really excited about this. I think this shows a lot of support for moving forward and supporting our businesses that are providing this kind of product.”
Yeowmans said the decision is “exactly the kind of step (Scottville) needs to take.”
ALSO ON MONDAY
The commission accepted the resignation of at-large commissioner Bruce Claveau, who stepped down from his position because he sold his Scottville home and relocated out of the state.
The commission has 30 days to find a replacement for Claveau. Those interested in serving on the city commission need to have lived in Scottville for at least one year, and must be registered to vote in the city.
Interested parties can contact Newkirk at (231) 757-4729 or send a letter of interest to Scottville City Hall, 105 N. Main St., Scottville MI 49454.
The commission also approved the appointment of Susan Evans to serve on the planning commission.