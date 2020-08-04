SCOTTVILLE — As part of a concerted effort to combat drug use in the city, the Scottville Police Department, in conjunction with the State, Sheriffs, and Chiefs Enforcement Narcotics (SSCENT) Team has completed a narcotic investigation that has led to the arrest of multiple people.
In a release on Tuesday, Scottville Police Chief Matt Murphy stated that five arrests have been made in connection with reports of drug activity in the in the area of the 400 block of West Third Street.
Attention was first brought to the area on March 3 when Scottville police, along with emergency medical responders, were called for a report of an unresponsive 27-year-old male who was not breathing. Narcan was administered and the male was revived from what is believed to have been a heroin overdose, according to the release.
Since then, multiple reports of drug activity came to Scottville police, according to Murphy, who said his department worked with SSCENT and members of the community to continue to address the problem.
“We’ve had a large variety of complaints of drug activity and assaults of activity, so we’ve done a lot of patrol in that area,” Murphy told the Daily News. “We’ve had citizens come forth and … opened up the lines of communication.”
Thus far, the efforts have paid off and resulted in five arrests in the area.
Jacob Matthew Howe of Scottville was arrested on June 2, charged with one count of possession of methamphetamine/ecstasy and one count of maintaining a drug house. Bail was set at $2,500, 10-percent bond, and Howe was released on June 3.
Howe was bound over to circuit court where he is awaiting a pre-trial hearing on Friday, Aug. 7 on a felony count of possession of methamphetamine and a count of maintaining a drug house.
Joseph Thomas Williams was arrested June 22 on a warrant arrest out of Ludington for failing to appear in court. The original call was for an “intoxicated male screaming at the sun in a parking lot,” Murphy stated in the release. Williams was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied following a June 22 arrest by the Scottville Police Department. He has a pre-trial scheduled for 79th District Court on Monday, Aug. 17.
Robert Alan Reyes was arrested on July 10 for possession of analogues, and was released on personal recognizance on July 11. Reyes was bound over to circuit court when he waived his preliminary exam in district court. He is facing a felony count of possession of analogues. The next hearing in the case has not been set.
Danyel Rebecca Horsley of Ludington was arrested on July 30 for methamphetamine possession. Bail was set at $5,000, and she was released on a 10-percent deposit bond. Horsley has a probable cause conference scheduled for Aug. 12 in 79th District Court.
Jeffrey Jacob-Allen Little of Baldwin was arrested Monday on one count of carrying a concealed pistol and one count of trespassing, with a habitual offender-third offense notice. Little was arraigned Tuesday in District Court. Bail was set at $25,000, cash/surety bond, and a probable cause hearing was set for Aug. 12.
“We’ve really gained the trust of some of the citizens we’re out here trying to do good things for the community,” Murphy told the Daily News, noting that not all the arrests were not all connected, but are indicative of “a common problem that we have in that area.”
“We’ve been taking a very proactive approach to rid that area of some of those issues,” Murphy said.
In the release, Murphy thanked SSCENT and Scottville citizens who have helped by calling in tips leading to the arrests.
“We would also like to say this is a great example of communities working together to stop these substances and weapons from entering into our community,” Murphy stated in the release. “I … am very proud of our citizens who are partnering and communicating with our department. I am also very excited about the relationship that continues to grow between the Scottville Police Department and the SSCENT Team.”
Murphy told the Daily News, “It all comes back to community policing.”