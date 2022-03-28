SCOTTVILLE — A parking fee at the Pere Marquette River boat launch in Scottville seems to be in the cards, but the city commission did not take action on the issue when it met Monday at City Hall.
While the four present commissioners seemed to agree about imposing the proposed $5 fee to offset the needed repair costs at the station, a formal ordinance will not go before the commission until its next meeting on April 11.
City Manager Jimmy Newkirk said that was partly because of the low turnout during Monday’s meeting and partly due to a desire to continue to gather feedback, both from city officials and the public, about what the next move should be.
The boat launch site is drawing increased traffic and sustained considerable damage for some time, according to Newkirk. The fees, if approved, would help with repairs.
Newkirk listed several issues at the boat launch in a memo to commissioners, citing broken asphalt, dock repairs, needed updates in the bathrooms, plumbing, and water being left on, among other concerns.
He clarified that “most of the costly repairs that need to be done are at the fish-cleaning station.”
“That equipment was put in 2007,” he said. “Grinder pumps and computer control, the brain that allows motors to run effectively and also stop when they get under too much pressure or resistance.
“In 2007, that equipment cost $19,000, and … that equipment has burned out and is not repairable.”
Newkirk said the money to make the overall repairs is “not in the budget” currently.
“Regular maintenance has been done, but the electrical stuff we can’t control,” he said. “The facility doesn’t have to pay for itself, but there’s got to be some revenue generating from that to keep that high-end equipment running.”
Newkirk said the fish-grinder is down for the time being and will remain so until a replacement can be funded.
Aaron Seiter of the building, grounds and infrastructure committee, said his committee recommended the implementation of fees. He clarified that the money collected would not be for the city in general, but for repairs at Riverside Park specifically.
During the public comment period, Bruce Krieger spoke up to recommend an even higher fee.
“Probably not many people use the boat ramp more than I do, but I want you to know I’m in favor of a fee. I think it should be $10, not $5,” Krieger said. “The road down there took a beating this year, and I know the fish-cleaning station has had problems forever.”
An ordinance will be proposed at the April 11 meeting, at which time there will be more details, Newkirk said.
CITY MANAGER CONTRACT
After negotiations between Newkirk, City Attorney Carlos Alvarado and Mayor Marcy Spencer, the commission unanimously approved extending Newkirk’s contract as city manager and upping his salary by $15,000 per year.
The commission approved hiring Newkirk in April 2021, and he started his position that May. He started on a one-year contract with a $60,000 annual salary. His new contract, which will go into effect April 1, will be for two years, with a $75,000 salary.
“We are very pleased with Mr. Newkirk’s service to the City of Scottville over the past year,” Mayor Spencer said. “He has an understanding of the goals set by the commission and what needs to be done to achieve those goals. There has been a lot of positive progress made in the past year that has set the city in the right direction towards economic development.”
OTHER BUSINESS
The commission approved a lawn mowing contract with TNT Enterprise, which was the only proposal the city received when it issued a request for proposals for lawn services.
TNT’s costs are $350 per mow for Brookside Cemetery; $300 per mow for McPhail Field; $1.50 per foot for code mowing; and $2,400 for cemetery spring and fall cleanup. They have increased a bit since last year, Newkirk said, but that’s chiefly due to higher fuel costs.
One thing that’s missing from TNT’s proposal is firewood delivery at Riverside Park. Newkirk said the city is currently seeking bids to fill that gap.
Commissioners also adopted federal poverty guidelines for the Board of Review.
One item was pushed back: the issue of a nuisance abatement for 108 S. Reinberg Ave.
Alvarado recommended postponing the decision because of the number of commissioners present.
“I believe we need five members instead of four members, so I request that this item be tabled until the next meeting,” Alvarado said.
ALSO ON MONDAY
Newkirk announced that the state released the amounts that would go to municipalities with marijuana businesses.
“It looks like this year, each municipality per licensed establishment, is going to receive $56,400,” Newkirk said. “We’ve been talking about our upcoming ordinance. We’re not talking about a small amount of money. That amount is four times the amount paid during a previous year.
“That’s a significant contribution … if the ordinance passes. … That’s going to be a significant amount of revenue to do some good projects in town.”
The marijuana ordinance will be discussed during the April 11 meeting.
Newkirk also stated that the city will begin to shut off customers who have unpaid water bills again starting with the May billing cycle.
“Last July was the end of the moratorium on the water shut-off policy, and since then we have not shut water off,” he said. “We put whatever outstanding balances on the winter taxes. … Since then, we have quite a few accounts that are in default totaling about $31,000 already.
“As much as I don’t want to do it, we have to be more fiscally responsible. Starting with the May billing cycle, we’re going to be doing water shutoffs again, and encourage people who are behind to … at least get on some payment plan.”
Newkirk said the city is offering a limited number of gift certificates to Brenda’s Burgers for people who switch their water accounts to auto-billing. The gift cards were initially purchased by a resident who wanted to give them to city staff, but the city’s policy prohibits accepting gifts.
There are about 30 gift cards, each worth $10.