The railroad crossing on Main Street in downtown Scottville will be repaired during 2022 after the Michigan Department of Transportation is kicking in funds to defray the cost, MDOT announced earlier this week.
According to MDOT’s website, it uses state and federal funds to make improvements to railroad crossings. Local road agencies apply for the grants in cooperation with railroad companies.
Marquette Rail’s crossing on Main Street in Scottville was one of the crossings to receive funding. When the project may take place is still being determined.
“We had the opportunity to reapply to have the railroad crossing on south main done,” Scottville City Manager Jim Newkirk said. “Between the state and railroad, the costs were pretty much covered. Very little is coming from the city’s pocket.”
“As with any grant award, we’re pleased to receive support from the state to help us enhance the safety and efficiency of our operations for customers and community members alike,” stated Marquette Rail General Manager Shaine Cowan in an emailed statement to the Daily News.
Newkirk said there is a bump that developed at the crossing which now will be fixed. He was unsure of when the project will be done, and he anticipated the detour to be on First Street to Reinberg Avenue to U.S. 10/State Street and back to Main when it is needed.
An official with Marquette Rail stated in an email that the time work will begin is not yet set. The company is working on securing materials and contractors for the work.
“We’re glad to have that done. It’s another improvement to the city,” Newkirk said.
The city is responsible for the approaches to the railroad crossing, and he said those seem to be in good shape.
The crossing itself will likely have new rails and timber ties put into place on the railroad bed. He was unsure if the sidewalks were also part of the work needed to be completed.
The crossing is one of 50 projects that will receive funding, and the only one in Mason County to do so. No crossings in Lake or Manistee counties received funding for replacement. Oceana County does not have an active railroad within it.