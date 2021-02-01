SCOTTVILLE — A mutual-separation agreement between the City of Scottville and Courtney Magaluk was approved by city commissioners Monday, formally ending Magaluk’s tenure as city manager, effective Jan. 18, 2021.
Mayor Marcy Spencer told commissioners after resuming open session that Magaluk’s resignation was effective from that date. Spencer said the agreement stipulates that Magaluk will receive severance pay in the form of a lump sum of $15,000.
According to Spencer, those terms meet the requirements outlined in the previous meeting, namely that the financial compensation would not exceed “any amount that the city manager would have received in case of being terminated by the city absent of a willful breach of her contract.”
The commission also extended the tenure of Police Chief Matt Murphy to serve as acting city manager until a search for a replacement can be conducted.
How the city will proceed in terms of conducting its search for a permanent replacement for Magaluk, and the timeline for that search, was not discussed during Monday’s meeting. However, the most recent search process, which culminated in Magaluk being hired in June 2019 after Amy Williams stepped down, was conducted through the Michigan Municipal league. At the time, the cost of that service was $17,000, and the process itself took about two months.
