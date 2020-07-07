SCOTTVILLE — Commissioners voted to reconsider one proposed ordinance amendment and to cease another entirely during Monday’s city commission meeting, which was held at Scottville Optimist Hall, rather than the smaller city hall building, to provide more room for social distancing in light of COVID-19.
The city commission voted to uphold the a change recommended by the ordinance committee to remove a proposed three-vehicle limit from the residential parking rules in an ordinance amendment currently being discussed.
“We think it’s going to take a different approach … rather than limiting the number of vehicles,” City Manager Courtney Magaluk explained Monday, summarizing the ordinance committee’s opinion. “The recommendation coming out of the committee is to send this to the planning commission.”
Commissioner Rob Alway, who is on the ordinance committee, stated that the group was strongly opposed to the numerical limit on parked vehicles, specifically legal and insured ones.
The issue will be discussed tonight at the planning committee’s meeting.
A second ordinance issue, which involved restrictions on the storage of building supplies, was dismissed outright, also following the recommendations of the ordinance committee.
“(Regarding the regulation of) storage and building materials… the consensus was that this was something we could deal with under our existing code with a practical approach,” Magaluk said, “so the recommendation is to let this one die without any action.”
Both proposed ordinance changes were met with strong opposition from the public when first brought before the commission for consideration in early June. In response to residents’ concerns, the measures were referred back to committee for further review.
CITY ATTORNEY
With City Attorney Tracy Thompson set to leave his post this summer, commissioners moved to pursue a contract with Ludington-based attorney Carlos Alvarado to fill that position.
Alvarado works in partnership with the Olson, Bzdok & Howard law firm out of Traverse City. He was one of two attorneys whose proposals were discussed on Monday. The other was Mika Meyers.
The commission approved a resolution allowing Magaluk, Mayor Bruce Krieger and Thompson to enter into contract negotiations with Alvarado for the position.
“I really appreciate the confidence of the commission in selecting my law firm,” Alvarado told the commission during the second public comment period.
Thompson recommended that the city continue to retain his services in an advisory capacity for the month of July in the event that a contract is reached. He emphasized that he has full confidence in Alvarado, but stated that it could make the transition easier.
Commissioners also received proposals for the position of city assessor from Greg Barnett and Edward VanderVries. Rather than choosing one submission during Monday’s meeting, commissioners opted to interview the candidates.
Magaluk stated that she would work to set up interview times either by the next city commission meeting or during a special meeting prior to that date.
OTHER BUSINESS
Also on Monday, Magaluk brought forward a resolution to allow outdoor dining and social zones within the city’s Downtown Development Authority district in an effort to help dining establishments in Scottville bounce back from COVID-19.
Magaluk said the resolution would temporarily extend the city’s current code — which allows for some dining areas on sidewalks — to allow for these zones to be set up in city parking lots and sidewalk extensions.
“Really this creates an opportunity for these businesses to recover and to be pro-active about that,” Magaluk said. “It would run through the end of October (and) if this is successful, this is something that could certainly be re-enacted in the spring.”
Commissioners also voted to appoint Jim Bowen, Katrina Skinner, Jackie Krieger, Commissioner Ryan Graham, and Aaron and Rachael Seiter to the parks and recreation committee.
Finally, the commission entered into a closed session for the purposes of conducting a review of Magaluk’s performance, in accordance with her contract at the time of being hired in 2019.