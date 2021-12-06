SCOTTVILLE — Commissioners voted Monday to repeal Scottville’s ban on marijuana businesses in the city, pending the approval of a replacement ordinance to regulate the cultivation and transportation of cannabis products.
City Manager Jimmy Newkirk emphasized that marijuana businesses are still technically prohibited for now. A new ordinance will have to be drafted, and the city will have to go through the process of refining it and having it approved, before the change will go into effect in earnest, meaning businesses will not be able to apply for licenses just yet.
The process will likely not be complete until sometime in early 2022.
The decision to repeal the city’s prohibition on marijuana businesses — which Scottville implemented in 2019 — was not made lightly, commissioners said.
Mayor Marcy Spencer said the issue had been discussed by multiple committees prior to the commission’s vote. The city commission, too, had discussed it and recommended considering a repeal of the ban during its meeting on Nov. 15, but Spencer asked that a formal vote on the matter be tabled since several commissioners were not present at that meeting.
Spencer said it was important enough to warrant the presence of every available member of the commission.
The public was divided on the issue, with some expressing their opposition.
Two Ludington residents — Mark Shaw and Carol Hoekstra — spoke up during a public comment prior to the vote to urge the commission to table the matter.
Hoekstra, a naturopathic doctor who owns the Scottville business My Natural Doctor PMA on Main Street, said she had concerns that were both professional and civic in nature. Some of her misgivings stemmed from experiences she’s had with patients, while others were about the duration of benefits of a change in the city’s policy.
She said she worried that allowing marijuana facilities might bring short-term benefits, but she wasn’t convinced those benefits would last.
Shaw, who owns rental property in Scottville, has been outspoken about his opposition to marijuana in the past, appearing before the commission many times to voice his opinion on the subject.
“I do not believe it’s in the best interest of the city … or families with children,” Shaw said, adding that he believes marijuana businesses might deter families from choosing to settle in Scottville.
“I think the negatives outweigh the perceived positives,” he said.
He also said he felt a full, seven-member commission should be present for the vote, since the commission had not yet appointed a replacement for Bruce Claveau, who resigned in November.
In favor of repealing the ban was Dan Reynolds of Ludington, another familiar face.
Reynolds has also spoken up several times at commission meetings in recent years, even before Michigan voted to legalize recreational use in 2018.
Reynolds is a longtime proponent of medicinal marijuana use, and he was hoping to establish a medical marijuana provisioning center in Scottville for his business, Canna Care LLC.
“I stood before this council almost four years ago and asked the commission to look into medical marijuana. I think four years is long enough,” Reynolds said. “It’s been a long wait. There are a lot of patients who need medicine.”
Reynolds asked that the issue not be tabled yet again.
Reynolds moved his business to Baldwin after the city commission implemented its ban in 2019, and he encouraged Scottville not to miss out on other, similar opportunities for new business.
“It would be a good idea to bring back some business you’ve lost,” he said.
In the end, the commission voted unanimously to support a resolution to repeal the marijuana ban, pending the approval of a replacement ordinance.
The motion was made by Commissioner Nathan Yeowmans and supported by Commissioner and Mayor Pro Tem Rob Alway.
Yeowmans reminded the commission and the public that “56.6 percent of Scottville residents who voted were in favor (of legalizing marijuana),” which informed his decision.
Both Alway and Spencer said they had some misgivings about the matter, but they both agreed with Yeowmans that Scottville’s residents had been clear about what they wanted.
“Bottom line, I’ve been elected to represent the opportunities of Scottville,” Alway said. “Up until tonight I haven’t heard anyone except for one person from our town tell me they’re opposed, and that’s why I’ll support this tonight.”
Alway said he’s “not a huge fan of marijuana,” but he stressed that it’s legal in the state, and he believes it will be legal at the federal level soon.
“You can get on the phone to Manistee and they’ll deliver it to you in Scottville,” he said. “It’s coming down the pike at the federal level, and if we don’t stay ahead of it we have to follow our rules instead of their rules.”
Alway also said there was a potential “significant revenue boost” to be had for the city.
Spencer shared a similar sentiment.
“I, like Commissioner Alway, have concerns. A lot of the concerns I’ve had in the past about marijuana (are) from the stigma in the past, but it is legal in the state just like alcohol is legal in this state,” Spencer said. “We have heard a lot about the feds looking at this and … if we don’t do anything, we’ll have it jammed down our throat at some point. If we choose to pass it, we’ll be able to write our own zoning and ordinance and have some control. We will not have control if the feds come in. And I do believe there is an economic piece to this that we will get to profit from.”
The rest of the commission also expressed support for the repeal.
Commissioner Ryan Graham, who is active with the youth of the area, said he’ll be sure to educate younger people about the issue.
Commissioner Aaron Seiter said he didn’t believe repealing the city’s marijuana prohibition was necessarily the same as encouraging marijuana use, and Eric Thue said he believes allowing marijuana businesses to operate in the city “would be very positive,” adding that he’d “definitely encourage it.”
During a second public comment period — added by Spencer at the start of the meeting because of the “full house” at city hall — Reynolds asked that the city consider making specific provisions for medical use in addition to recreational use. He said Scottville would be missing out on about half of the market if it allowed for recreational businesses only.
Samantha Schnitker of Left Coast Apothecary thanked commissioners for their decision.
Schnitker and her husband and business partners have been petitioning the city to repeal its marijuana ban since the summer, when Left Coast approached the city and planning commissions with a business plan for an adult-use cannabis facility which they hope to open somewhere in the city.
As Newkirk said, Scottville’s prohibition of marijuana businesses will remain in effect until a replacement measure can be drawn up, given the requisite public readings and opportunities for residents to speak, and formally approved by the commission.
It’s unclear exactly what the replacement ordinance will entail, but Newkirk previously told the Daily News that the Scottville would take all the proper steps to “make sure we’re doing what’s right for the city,” while at the same time trying to get a replacement ordinance in place quickly.