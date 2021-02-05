SCOTTVILLE — Accusations of inefficiency, lapses in communication and allegations of failure to follow personnel protocols are just some of the issues on display in a report made public earlier this week by the City of Scottville.
The report was gathered as part of an investigation into former City Manager Courtney Magaluk, launched after the city nearly missed the deadline for submitting its revenue-sharing paperwork for 2020. It was assembled by Detective Aaron Sailor of the Scottville Police Department at the request of an ad-hoc subcommittee of the Scottville City Commission. The subcommittee consisted of Mayor Marcy Spencer, City Attorney Carlos Alvarado, and Police Chief Matt Murphy, who has been acting city manager since Magaluk left on maternity leave on Nov. 30.
The subcommittee was tasked with finding who was responsible for nearly missing the revenue-sharing deadline and identifying any other issues of concern regarding the city’s finances.
Sailor’s report focuses solely on Magaluk, who has since resigned from her position through a mutual-separation agreement with the city.
The Daily News received the report on Tuesday after submitting a Freedom of Information Act request to the city The FOIA request was denied, as was the subsequent appeal. The city commission voted to uphold the FOIA denials on Monday. However, Alvarado ultimately recommended that the report be released. His reason for doing so was based on the fact that Magaluk had reversed her previous request for privacy, allowed her name to be revealed in association with the report and asked that the document be made public.
In the report, Sailor outlines several reasons for his determination that there “appears to be a pattern of inefficiency by City Manager Magaluk in the performance of her duties.” The report also contains Magaluk’s responses to several “issues” that arose during the investigation.
Revenue sharing
The chief area of concern was the revenue-sharing report, which kicked off the investigation in the first place.
Sailor stated that a call from the State of Michigan to Magaluk on Nov. 25 alerted city hall to the fact that the Dec. 1 deadline for the revenue-sharing report was approaching and was in danger of being missed. Sailor attributes this lapse to Magaluk.
In her response, Magaluk confirms that she received a voicemail concerning the deadline, but because she was home with a sick child at the time, she was not able to act immediately. She stated that she delegated the task to City Treasurer Kathy Shafer, while advising Shafer to let her know what was needed and stating that she was available to help.
Magaluk stated that, rather than following her instructions, Shafer and Murphy “set about trying to complete the report themselves,” which resulted in the long hours worked during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.
The Daily News contacted both Shafer and Murphy to ask for responses to some of Magaluk’s comments. Murphy declined to comment on the contents of the report.
Shafer, however, told the Daily News that she believes there is misinformation in Magaluk’s responses, and that she disagrees with Magaluk’s statements in general.
Shafer stated that she initially took the call from the State of Michigan regarding the revenue-sharing deadline. She said she forwarded it to Magaluk.
“When the revenue-sharing call came in, Courtney had chosen not to be in the office that week,” Shafer said. “I asked who in general performed this, and (the individual calling on behalf of the State) said the city manager.
“I transferred it to (Magaluk).… She chose to forward it back to me and ask for me to follow up.”
Magaluk writes that she was kept out of the loop with respect to the work, and that her offers to help went unanswered for days. During this time, other officials were contacted with requests for help, according to Magaluk.
Shafer confirmed that requests were made to other officials. She said she doesn’t feel that Magaluk was left out of the loop, but rather that she was following instructions.
“I made numerous phone calls to see what needs to be done, and reached out to other officials,” Shafer said. “(Magaluk) chose to forward the work back to me. I’m not going to forward the work back to her.”
Magaluk said she did eventually receive contact from Murphy on Nov. 27, 2020.
“I again offered my help and let him know that I already planned to be in Ludington that afternoon and could come sooner as needed,” Magaluk stated in the report. “Within minutes of this phone call, I sent the chief a copy of last year’s submittal as well as a link to the blank forms so he would have these as reference and (to) ensure that, if I was not given an opportunity to contribute, that we would at least have year-to-year consistency and not raise a red flag with the state. I then reached out to the chief again on Friday (Nov. 27) offering to stop in the office to discuss the report. I also let the chief know that the report would require my signature. He said the form was not ready, but I knew it would take less than five minutes to complete, so I decided to stop in the office to ensure this wouldn’t cause a hold-up.”
Magaluk wrote that when she arrived at city hall, she found that Murphy had called the staff in for the day to work on the report.
“I was taken aback, as it was clear I was intentionally not informed of what was happening,” Magaluk stated.
According to Magaluk, Murphy did not have the authority to make such a decision at that time, as he was not yet acting city manager, and would not officially take on that temporary position until Magaluk’s FMLA leave began on Nov. 30.
“When in the office, I questioned the treasurer why she hadn’t reached back out to me on Wednesday, as requested. She told me to ‘take it up with Matt’… I spoke with the chief in his office and apologized that this came up, but also clearly expressed my concerns about how it was handled,” Magaluk stated in the report. “I then attempted again to make sure they had everything they needed and offered to answer questions. Based on a clear unwillingness to accept my help or involvement, I left the office.”
Magaluk added that she asked for copies of the submittal to be forward to her for her records; the city, she said, did not honor this request.
Magaluk also asserts that Sailor incorrectly stated the dates of her FMLA leave, and overestimates the amount of revenue that was at risk if the revenue-sharing paperwork was not turned in.
Magaluk said the amount referenced by Sailor — $47,000 — was for the whole year, and that the city would have only been in danger of losing the a portion of that.
Eventually, the forms were submitted on time and the funds were secured for the city, but Magaluk contests that the issue could have been avoided entirely with more open communication between Murphy, Shafer and herself. She stated that she could have had the entirety of the work finished in “a matter of hours.”
Magaluk also brought up Shafer with respect to other issues addressed by Sailor, including items relating to the placement of items like delinquent water bills and special assessments for clean-up of nuisance abatement on the city’s tax rolls.
“I think it is important to note that two of the items in this report relate to special assessments. While I fully accept my oversight role as city manager, these also fall squarely within the duties of the treasurer, including tracking relevant deadlines as established by the county or state,” Magaluk states in the report. “The treasurer is also the staff person most directly responsible for receipt and payment/collection of the relevant invoices that need to be compiled for these assessments.”
Other issues
In an item regarding the change from one copier and printer service provider to another, Magaluk also stated that Shafer was delegated the duty to see the business through once Magaluk’s FMLA leave was approaching.
Shafer confirms that this was delegated to her and stated she has since overseen the completion of the transfer, but she sees the circumstances differently. Shafer said she was not included in an early meeting about changing the equipment.
“I should have been included,” Shafer said. “When it became (clear that it would) not a quick thing to handle, just before she left, she left it to me.”
Other items are listed with respect to electrical work at city hall, which Magaluk said is still pending in the building and grounds committee, and the cost for recouping clean-up and attorney feed for a nuisance abatement on the tax rolls.
In conclusion, Sailor writes that “the investigation of the incidents… serves to establish that there is a pattern showing City Manager Magaluk’s inefficiency in performing her job duties, which has created some financial loss for the city and has led to other situations where there was an exposure to potential loss and liability to the City of Scottville.”
In response, Magaluk stated that she is “willing to admit (her) mistakes and shortcomings when they occur,” but she also underscores her previous point that more communication regarding the revenue-sharing report would have changed how events unfolded.
She also accuses the city of misrepresenting the truth.
“Unfortunately, I think there was deliberate hyperbole intended to advance personal agendas,” Magaluk stated. “As a result, the investigation has lacked balance. I have also been treated more like a wanton fraudster than the committed professional I strive to be.”
Magaluk also states that the difficulties of the past year — including the COVID-19 pandemic — should be taken into consideration with respect to allegations of inefficiency.
“I don’t feel that I should need to explain the complications of this last year, but I will as they are directly related to the ‘efficiency’ that seems to largely be a focus of this investigation. COVID-19, with nearly 100 various executive orders and state actions, required delays, implementation of mandated policies, and a complete shift in the ways in which we conducted businesses and meetings… was disruptive and time-consuming to city business, not to mention the personal burden and emotional impacts on each of us. Add to this, every state office and other agency we work with was dealing with the same struggles, further hampering normal processes, timelines and communications.”
Also, though she makes a point of not questioning the commitment of city employees to their work, Magaluk states that some city staff members have not operated at “optimal level” in several respects, which led to Magaluk having to perform front-desk duties herself.
Shafer took issue with this as well, and said it’s not true.
“I feel like we work as a whole here,” Shafer told the Daily News. “I think it would be beneficial for the people in Scottville to realize that we do work as a team. We work as a group, and we support each other. And our tasks are done. Our jobs are being done very efficiently.
“There’s more to the story… I think that there’s a lot of misrepresentation in (Magaluk’s comments).
“I feel I have performed my duties to the best of my ability, over and above what’s required as a treasurer.”
Finally, Magaluk alleges that the investigation was not conducted in accordance with the city’s personnel manual. She also alleges that the proper channels were not followed regarding filing a complaint, conducting an investigation, or imposing disciplinary non-pay status. And she claims her FMLA leave was manipulated to benefit the individual “personal agendas.”
The Daily News previously reported that the city did amend its contract with Magaluk to prevent her from phasing back into work after the delivery of her child.
“I wish to express my objections to the after-the-fact changes made to my leave schedule. My FMLA leave was approved as an intermittent leave, which specifically allows for the employee to work reduced hours during the leave period as necessary to deal with the medical condition of the FMLA. It is not the city commission’s right to make this determination; it is mine and my doctor’s. However, the city has attempted to exploit my maternity leave to force me into disciplinary unpaid leave during the course of the investigation.
“While the city’s personnel manual (Section 7.5) allows suspension as ‘a temporarily enforced absence from duty on a non-pay status, which may be imposed upon an employee as a penalty for significant misconduct or repeated lesser infractions,’ the process to enact this was not followed. Specifically this section requires a ‘complete and documented report’ prior to imposing suspension as a disciplinary action.”
The city, Magaluk argues, did “the opposite,” and instituted an “unpaid suspension prior to completion of the investigation, let alone any final findings.”
The Daily News reached out to Alvarado for clarification on some of these points, with respect to Magaluk’s comments receiving notice that she was the subject of an investigation.
Alvarado did not contest the assertion that no formal notice was given. Rather, he says it should have been clear to Magaluk based on the context of city commission meetings she attended.
“The investigation began with the commission order on Dec. 7, 2020, which was issued (in) open session, where she was in attendance,” Alvarado stated in an email to the Daily News. “She was present at that commission meeting. Although no name was at that point provided… (it) should have been evident it was referring to her, as it was for half the county.”
Alvarado stated that he believes the investigation was conducted properly.
“The city manager serves at the will of the commission,” Alvarado stated. “The commission authorized the investigation. At every step of the investigation, her rights were protected and guaranteed including her due process rights, affording her the opportunity to rebut the charges, and, as per (the Open Meetings Act), guaranteeing her right to have those charges reviewed on a closed session.”
Alvarado said he would rather not comment on Magaluk’s statements regarding her FMLA rights or the city’s personnel procedures, “other (than) to (say that), through this entire process, the City of Scottville has strictly abided to its ordinances and state law.”
Magaluk submitted an offer to resign on Jan. 18. On Feb. 1, the city commission approved that offer after reaching an agreement with Magaluk’s attorney. The agreement included a lump-sum severance payment of $15,000 from the city to Magaluk.
Magaluk told the Daily News that she believed her resignation was “the best way to find closure” after a trying period.