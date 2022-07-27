Scottville Police Chief Matt Murphy is “currently at work, and his employment with the city remains unchanged,” according to a statement on behalf of the city from City Manager Jimmy Newkirk.
Updated: July 27, 2022 @ 5:30 pm
Newkirk sent out the comment around 4 p.m., Wednesday, “in response to questions received regarding the employment situation of (Murphy)” following Monday’s meeting of the city commission, during which Commissioner Nathan Yeomans expressed concerns about the reported “ousting” of Murphy earlier that day.
Yeomans told the Daily News Monday night that Murphy “called all the commissioners and told them (Newkirk) had fired him.” He said the specifics remained hazy, however, as “I talked to some other employees and they were told that he quit.”
Yeomans said he saw Murphy packing up his things at City Hall.
At the time, the Daily News reached out to Newkirk for comment and was directed to City Attorney Carlos Alvarado. Attempts were made to contact both Alvarado and Murphy, but no response was received.
After the release of the statement, the Daily News contacted Newkirk to ask if Yeomans’ comments had been inaccurate.
Newkirk said Wednesday’s comment “is a current statement for the situation today” and that Murphy is “working as he should.”
