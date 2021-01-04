SCOTTVILLE — A special closed-session meeting has been set the Scottville City Commission to discuss the findings of an investigation into the city’s finances, and for one city employee to have a chance to rebut or comment on those findings.
The closed session will take place at 5:30 p.m., Monday, Jan. 18. It was scheduled during Monday’s city commission meeting, held via Zoom.
The investigation was launched by an ad-hoc committee after the commission learned that the city nearly missed the Michigan Department of Treasury’s deadline for 2020’s revenue-sharing paperwork, an oversight that could have resulted in a loss of about $47,000.
The committee was tasked with determining whether there were any other issues regarding the city’s finances, and who, if anyone, was responsible.
One city employee, whose name has not been revealed, was identified after the committee consulted with Aaron Sailor, a detective with the Scottville Police Department.
City Attorney Carlos Alvarado told commissioners Monday that the decision to meet in closed session was at the request of the employee in question.
The investigative committee consists of Alvarado, Mayor Marcy Spencer and Police Chief Matt Murphy, who is currently acting as city manager while Courtney Magaluk is on maternity leave. Alvarado stated that a report by the committee, outlining a number of “issues” and “unanswered questions,” was sent to the employee, and a written response was received Monday morning.
“The committee received… a response to the report from the employee,” Alvarado said. “The reason for the special meeting is for the commission to review the report, and at the same time allow (the employee) the opportunity to (make additional comments).”
Alvarado said Spencer would be distributing the report to commissioners “within the next 24 hours,” but he stressed that the contents of the report would have to remain confidential.
“Since the employee has requested that this be delivered and discussed in closed session… you cannot deliberate on (the details of the report) outside the confines of the closed session,” Alvarado told commissioners, stating that this was in accordance with the Open Meetings Act (OMA).
“You cannot deliberate and you cannot disclose any of the information you receive. It is protected by OMA. It cannot be disclosed, even after the deliberation and the closed session,” Alvarado added. “Those are part of the minutes and will remain sealed unless a court of law requires the unsealing of those minutes.”
He said commissioners were being given the report in advance of the special meeting to give them time to read it and prepare any questions they may have prior to the closed session meeting.
A resolution to schedule the closed-session meeting was made by Spencer, and supported by Commissioner Bruce Claveau.
“This is to review the report and the response from the employee, and it will be our chance to have discussion with the employee and each other,” Spencer said.
Manager agreement amended
The addition of the special meeting was one of two last-minute items added to Monday’s agenda. The other dealt with Magaluk’s initial agreement with the city to begin phasing back into work after her maternity leave.
The item was a resolution to “rescind” the city’s previous authorization for Magaluk to begin working remotely this week, and to resume some office hours next week. Essentially, it prevents Magaluk from working for another pay period.
Magaluk, who participated as a member of the public, spoke up during the public comment period to ask the commission to forego the action, saying she was eager to begin working again.
“There’s a lot that could be accomplished,” Magaluk told commissioners, citing a number of duties she said she could perform remotely, including working on Downtown Development Authority plans.
“I hope you will consider using me in this timeline, working from home, to accomplish some of these goals,” Magaluk said,
The commission went ahead with the vote, opting to amend the original agreement with Magaluk, withdrawing her authorization to begin working from home. The motion was made by Spencer, supported by Commissioner Sally Cole and approved unanimously.
After the meeting, Magaluk told the Daily News that she’s been ready and willing to resume some of her duties per the original leave agreement with the city since mid-December.
Nuisance abatement update
The city also discussed progress that’s been made on a blighted home on Reinberg Avenue. The home was previously declared unfit for habitation by the health department due to a lack of running water. An extension was granted by the health department to forego forced evacuation at the request of the homeowners, who were also working to make structural and aesthetic repairs.
Alvarado said he spoke to the homeowners, and that significant progress has been made.
He said the city is independent from the health department and could still pursue nuisance abatement, but he said he thinks that could be avoided.
“I think there’s been very good progress… with the repairs at the house,” he said. “The pending issue is the water supply. The house is still without a water supply, which is one of the main concerns from the health department.”
Alvarado said he will speak to the mayor and the treasurer about finding a solution regarding the outstanding water bill.
“I believe, in general terms, this is a good result,” he said.
Other business
The commission also approved a bid from Plummer’s Environmental Services, recommended by engineering firm Fleis & Vanderbrink, to investigate the cross-connection in the city’s water system at Fifth and Main streets. The cost of the work is $4,005.
Also on Monday, Murphy stated that proposals are still being accepted for lawn care services for McPhail Field and the city cemeteries. Bids will continue to be accepted until Jan. 15. To date, the city has only received one proposal from TNT.