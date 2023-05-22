SCOTTVILLE — Scottville officials on Monday signed off on a project plan and took action to apply for Drinking Water State Revolving Fund dollars through the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lake and Energy (EGLE).
The plan — drawn up by Fleis & Vanderbrink — outlines an approximately $8.7 million in water system improvements. It includes the replacement of approximately 12,850 feet of water main on Elm, Crowley, Blane, Paul, Broadway, James, Gay, Beryl and State streets as well as on Columbia and Maple avenues.
Fleis & Vanderbrink contracted with the city in February to help put together a project plan to apply for the DWSRF, which offers government-subsidized low-interest loans and grants to water providers that need to meet Safe Drinking Water Act requirements.
The state has more than $200 million to give away for water system improvements, and has implemented a “regimented” way of determining who receives those funds, according to Steve Bishop from Fleis & Vanderbrink, who addressed the commission on Monday.
“This is by far the largest value of grant money that I’ve ever seen put in these funds — ever,” Bishop said. “I’ve been in this business 30 years and I’ve never seen anything even close to it.”
Bishop said the state has determined the city “overburdened,” meaning the average income is low enough to increase the city’s chances at certain loan and grant opportunities through the fund, according to Bishop.
In response to the application, the state could come back to the city with a grant, a loan, a combination of the two or neither.
Bishop said the Fleis & Vanderbrink plan, though extensive, is a “big swing,” and is the city’s best bet to receive the most possible funding.
“If there’s money in the pot, why wouldn’t we ask for it?” Commissioner Al Deering said, before motioning to move forward with the application.
The commission agreed unanimously.
The application needs to be submitted by June 1, at which point the state will compare Scottville’s project plan to those of other communities. An offer from the state would likely not come until October or November.
If all goes according to plan, engineering and design work would start sometime in early 2024, and construction would likely start in 2025.
VACANCY
There’s another opening on the commission, as the resignation of Kelli Pettit was accepted unanimously by city commissioners.
The commission approved the resignation and formally declared the partial-term seat open.
Pettit’s resignation comes just two weeks after Susan Evans stepped down from her spot, which has yet to be filled.
Letters of interest for Pettit’s position can be sent to City Hall, 105 N. Main St. In order to be eligible, applicants must be residents and registered voters of the city.