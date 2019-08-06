SCOTTVILLE — City officials are moving forward with plans to apply for grant funding from the Community Foundation of Mason County to aid in efforts to improve Scottville’s downtown district.
City commissioners on Monday approved a resolution to apply for a $5,000 grant through the community foundation to assist with costs associated with preparing for an update to the Downtown Development Authority (DDA) plan.
“The Community Foundation for Mason County’s fall grant cycle is open right now … and I thought it made sense to put together a proposal,” City Manager Courtney Magaluk told commissioners. “There’s been a lot of talk from the DDA about updating their plan, and I thought this would be a good opportunity to get some focused engagement from the public.”
