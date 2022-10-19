The City of Scottville is seeking a new permanent police chief, and applications are being accepted until the end of the week.
City Manager Jimmy Newkirk told the Daily News on Wednesday that he’s not sure exactly how many candidates have applied for the police chief position, but he said the application window will remain open until Friday.
Once the application period closes, city officials will review applications and determine a timeline for moving forward with interviews.
Newkirk said the issue “probably won’t” come up in time for the next city commission meeting on Monday.
“I think setting up interviews will kind of depend on the schedules of applicants,” he said.
Newkirk previously stated that the city is not in a rush to fill the position, as Officer Katrina Skinner has stepped up to serve as police chief on an interim basis following the resignation of Matt Murphy.
Murphy issued his letter of resignation to the city on Aug. 24 and his last day was Sept. 9.
Newkirk said Skinner is happy to continue filling the role for as long as she’s needed, and the city is fine with that as well, though ideally a good candidate would be found sooner rather than later.
“We’re not in a hurry, but we don’t want to drag it out either,” he said. “We’ll move as quick as we can to make sure we get the best candidate.”
Scottville also recently lost its school resource officer, Steven Case.
Case served the city, Mason County Central Schools and West Shore Community College during his tenure, which started in December 2020 and ended earlier this month.
Newkirk said Skinner has been fulfilling the duties of the school resource officer in addition to acting as interim police chief.
The city will seek a permanent replacement for Case once a new police chief is hired, according to Newkirk.
The city is also accepting applications for its community development director position. That application period will also close on Friday.
City employment applications are available at www.cityofscottville.org or by visiting City Hall, 105 N. Main St.