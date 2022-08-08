SCOTTVILLE — City officials on Monday approved opening up a request for proposals for a potential project manager position to helm planned improvements at the former Optimist Hall building.
The building upgrades are the first phase of a larger project by the city’s Downtown Development Authority — namely to develop a community park on the DDA-owned Optimist grounds.
There were some alterations to the draft version of the RFP, which contained the business email of DDA chairperson Joe Knowles. Commissioner and Mayor Pro Tem Rob Alway pointed out that neither bids nor questions had to be submitted to the city.
The RFP was for construction management services for the former Optimist hall, with a projected construction start date of Oct. 1 and an end date of July 1, 2023.
The building renovations are expected to cost between $406,000 and $506,000, according to the RFP.
Proposals can be sent to the City of Scottville, Attn: City Manager and DDA Board, Scottville City Hall, 105 N. Main St., Scottville, MI 49454.
Proposals will not be accepted after 5 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1.
Commissioner Ryan Graham said the RFP went through the personnel, rules and ethics committee, and added that he thinks it’s a “great idea.”
“This will definitely support the project and I think it’s definitely needed at this moment,” Graham said.
Alway clarified that Monday’s action was simply to approve “a request for proposals.”
“We’re not approving a project manager at this time,” he said.
The city commission also approved closing down City Hall for HVAC repairs on Aug. 19. City Manager Jimmy Newkirk said that he, the Scottville Police Department and the Department of Public Works would still be available and on-site during the day, but other city staffers would be either working remotely or taking a personal day.
Also on Monday, the city sent a request for financial assistance from the Mason County Rural Fire Authority to help with the repair of a fence behind the Scottville Fire Department, which was damaged during the removal of a blighted house.
The motion to send the matter to the finance committee was made by Commissioner Nathan Yeomans, supported by Graham and unanimously approved by the commission.
Officials also approved the appointment of Jason Muralt to the city’s Downtown Development Authority board in a 3-2 vote, with Graham, Yeomans and Commissioner Eric Thue voting in favor of the appointment; Commissioners Rob Alway and Aaron Seiter opposing it, and Commissioner Darcy Copenhaver abstaining.
Alway said he opposed the appointment because the city has “had several challenges to citations from Mr. Muralt regarding blight,” adding that “his challenges in court have cost the city and taxpayers a lot of money.”
In support of the appointment, Graham said Muralt’s “a local guy” who owns “multiple houses in town.”
“I think he’d be a good candidate,” Graham said.