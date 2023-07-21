Scottville is planning to conduct a comprehensive water and sewer rate study in order to determine if the city has the funds to make some much-needed improvements, or if a rate change will be needed down the line.
When city commissioners meet at 6 p.m. Monday at City Hall, they will go over a request for proposals (RFP) to financial consultants to “independently assess and evaluate” the city’s existing water and sewer rates and provide recommendations for the future, according to the meeting notes.
City Manager Jimmy Newkirk told the Daily News that the study does not necessarily mean a rate hike is coming any time soon, but he also didn’t rule it out.
Newkirk said the City of Ludington completed a similar study not long ago, which resulted in the establishment of increases that have affected Scottville.
Scottville, thus far, has absorbed those costs without passing the burden onto taxpayers.
Newkirk said the aim of Scottville’s study is to determine whether the city’s current rates are enough to cover the cost of improvements, especially with Ludington’s increases factoring into things.
“This is something that we need to make sure we’re in a financial position to do what we want to do in the future,” Newkirk said.
The RFP states that the objectives of the study will be to compare current water and sewer rates with “industry benchmarks,” and to recommend “base rate structures required to fund water systems,” taking inflation and higher costs into account.
Scottville was able to avoid passing rate hikes on to customers by correcting for water loss and improving the accuracy of its meter readings, according to Newkirk.
At some point, however, a change might be needed; the study would determine what that change would look like, and when it would need to be implemented.
“We know what pipes need to be replaced in what timeframe, but we haven’t actually brought that into the same picture as where our rates are and where they need to be,” Newkirk said.
Also before the city is an RFP for parking lot work and road stripping for a project that “will add years” to downtown parking areas.
The RFP outlines asphalt repair, sealcoating, and the painting of parking lines at two spots in the city’s west parking lot; repairing holes, sealcoating and line painting for parallel parking on South Main Street; and repainting intersection sidewalks at the North Main Street, West Maple Street, North Reinberg Avenue and State Street crossings.
VACANCIES
If things go according to plan on Monday, Scottville will only have one commissioner at-large seat to fill during November’s special election.
The city is expected to approve an application from Dixie Spore to fill the vacancy left by Rob Alway, who stepped down from the commission on June 26.
The city came close to reaching the end of its 30-day window for filling the seat by appointment, and Newkirk previously stated that it was likely the position would have to be filled by voters.
However, Spore stepped in and submitted the one and only letter of interest for the seat.
That means only the commission seat previously held by Susan Evans is primed for the ballot at this point, and one individual — former commissioner Eric Thue — has submitted a petition to get his name on the ballot to fill the opening, Newkirk said.
ALSO ON MONDAY
The city will consider a resolution to establish a policy that would enable the commission to support elected officials and city employees in the event of a lawsuit.
Newkirk said the notion for the resolution stems from an attempted quo warranto suit filed by Ludington resident Tom Rotta against Alway and Mayor Marcy Spencer.
Because Rotta did not seek damages, Newkirk said Alway and Spencer were “on their own” in terms of covering legal expenses.
Rotta’s suit was struck down in 51st Circuit Court, but Newkirk said the resolution would allow the commission to pitch in if another suit is attempted.
“This is a resolution stating that the city will support the commissioners based on commission approval if, in their course of their work as commissioners, they are sued for something,” Newkirk said.
He stressed that if the resolution is approved, it would not be a “blanket” to cover officials and employees “no matter what,” as the commission would have the final say.
“If the commission as a whole approves to cover a person in that situation, then this kicks in,” Newkirk said. “I’d be amazed if they’d vote to cover someone who did something wrong.”
Newkirk said several other municipalities have similar policies in place.
The commission will also review a letter from Mason County Central Schools canceling Scottville’s previous agreement to provide a school resource officer to the school district.
Newkirk said both the city and MCC are on the same page about the contract change, as Scottville, with only one full-time police officer, no longer has the resources to provide coverage to the city and the schools.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office will take over SRO duties for MCC, and Interim Scottville Police Chief Katrina Skinner will continue to help out when she can, Newkirk said.