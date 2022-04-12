Scottville is eyeing a major grant for water and sewer work, and the city is contracting with Prein & Newhof engineering to help boost its chances of having a stand-out application.
The grant is available through the Michigan Economic Development Corporation as part of the state’s Community Development Block Grant Water-Related Infrastructure program.
City Manager Jimmy Newkirk told the commission that in March, he met with engineers from the firm who expressed an interest in helping the city get its application together. Newkirk said there is a “very short window” to apply for the grant, adding that the city is in a position where it could use some assistance with getting together an application that would get some attention.
“It’s highly competitive, and we don’t score well. We don’t score poorly … but we also don’t have so much money (that we can) fund it ourselves,” Newkirk said. “So we’ve done just enough good things not to get assistance, not to be in that target group of low-scoring communities that have a very good shot to get this grant.
“That being said, I’m applying for anything and everything we can possibly get.”
Prein & Newhof will conduct a study focusing on water and sewer lines on Reinberg Avenue between Maple and Johnson streets, Berle Street and Gay Street in the northwest corner of the city.
Newkirk said the water and sewer lines in question are from the 1940s or 1950s. Some of them flow directly to Mason County Central schools, too, and Newkirk said both facts should look good on the application.
Newkirk told the Daily News on Tuesday that once the firm goes through records and looks at what work needs to be done, the city will have a better idea of how much it could stand to gain from securing the grant, but the work itself is expected to cost “a couple million dollars.”
The grant is a 90-10 match, with MEDC putting up 90% for the city’s 10%.
“We planned big because the grant is so beneficial … and it checks a lot of boxes,” Newkirk said.
The agreement includes preparing an application and gauging the scope of services, as well as construction and engineering costs for a price not to exceed $5,500.
Newkirk said if the city does not receive the grant, it won’t move forward with the project. Even if it does obtain the funding, the start date for actual work would be a year or so out, he said. However, the grant application is due by late May, so time is of the essence.
NO AMENDMENT TO REPUBLIC CONTRACT
The city opted not to amend its contract with waste-management company Republic Services to allow for rate hikes to offset higher fuel costs.
The proposed contract change was requested by Republic due to the recent uptick in gas prices, and the prediction that fuel could surpass $5 per gallon within the year.
Scottville is currently “one of the few municipalities in the area that doesn’t have a … fuel-adjustment clause” in its waste-management contract, according to Newkirk, and the city was under no obligation to approve the proposal.
“We’re set at a specific rate based on specific fuel costs. Since we’re locked in, they can’t adjust for fuel costs for driving around and picking up garbage in the City of Scottville. But they’ve requested having a clause added to the contract that allows for an extra fee to kick in,” Newkirk said.
Based on a memo from Matt Biolette of Republic, the contract would have increased Scottville’s costs by $14.12 for the month of March, and the rate would “incrementally go up as fuel rates go up,” Newkirk said.
There’s about a year left on Scottville’s contract with Republic, and both Newkirk and Mayor Marcy Spencer stated that they expect a fuel-adjustment to be added when it comes time to renew.
“Essentially they’re asking us for what’s already in other municipalities’ contracts, and it’ll probably be in our next one,” Newkirk said.
Mayor Pro Tem Rob Alway noted that Republic is a “multi-million or billion-dollar corporation,” while Commissioner Ryan Graham stated he’d consider voting in favor of the contract addition if Republic discounted spring clean-up. Newkirk said a spring clean-up discount didn’t appear to be on the table.
Commissioner Aaron Seiter asked if Republic would provide a credit if fuel costs went down — a question that went unanswered but drew remarks of agreement from other commissioners.
The commission took no action on the issue.
“If we don’t entertain a motion to accept it, then I guess we’re turning it down,” Spencer said.
OTHER BUSINESS
The city approved its 2022-23 budget, which projects $859,700 in revenue and $941,355 in expenditures.
Newkirk said he believes revenues will go up as the year progresses, because water rates have risen and there’s expected to be more funds from Riverside Park, including money from the parking fee the commission recently approved for the Pere Marquette River Boat Launch.
However, he said he “didn’t want to count that before we had dollars coming in.”
By the end of the year, Newkirk anticipates the city will have a surplus of about $100,000. For now, however, he’s budgeting to make improvements where he can, including pothole fixes and parking lot repairs.
“My whole goal is to get some things done that are visible,” Newkirk said. “People want to see the improvements.”
The city approved a nuisance abatement for 108 S. Reinberg Ave., a property that’s been on the city’s blight radar for years.
“We’re restarting the process to where they need to repair the home or make other arrangements, and the city will eventually … get it to a point where it’s safe and habitable,” Newkirk said Tuesday.
Monday’s action effectively reaffirms a decision made in June 2020, when it initially ordered an abatement on the property. That fall, District Health Department No. 10 declared the home “unsafe for human habitation,” noting a lack of running water. In January 2021, the health department granted an extension to the homeowner to make repairs, but Newkirk said progress stalled there.
The resident is still able to live in the home.
Newkirk said the next step is for the city — or the health department, or possibly the county — to enter the home, clear debris, make whatever repairs are possible, and place the cost on the tax rolls for the property. Newkirk said he’s not sure when that will happen, but City Attorney Carlos Avarado’s office is working “to make sure we go through the process correctly.”
Also on Monday, the city accepted the resignation of Katrina Skinner from the parks and recreation board.